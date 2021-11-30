John McGivern's "Holiday Tales" comes to Beaver Dam on Saturday

It’s been more than two years since storyteller John McGivern roamed the streets of Beaver Dam, and Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre is ready to welcome him back.

McGivern, former host of PBS Wisconsin's program, “Around the Corner,” visited Beaver Dam in the fall of 2019 to film an episode featuring the city. Former Common Council Member Dan Doyle and Mayor Becky Glewen drove the producers around town and suggested things that might be highlighted. Producers contacted area businesses and individuals to arrange interviews and recording times.

“They feature things that are unique to the city, here in Beaver Dam, there was a lot to choose from,” Doyle said at the time.

The Beaver Dam episode premiered in April 2020 on PBS Wisconsin television stations. McGivern usually returned to each community for a preview of the show before it aired, but due to COVID-19 restrictions the preview was cancelled.

Glewen said that McGivern’s audience has a far reach and the show boosted tourism.

“We’ve had a lot of feedback from business owners that there’s been an increased interest in the community since he was here,” she said. “People liked what they saw on television and are coming to check out our city because of the show.”