Musical Chairs auction set to benefit Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre

What do Ringo Starr, Vince Lombardi, Julie Andrews and The Cat in the Hat have in common? Their likenesses are featured on items open for bids during Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre’s Musical Chairs Art Auction.

A two-week online auction is being coordinated by volunteer Roni Harper, who participated in a similar fundraiser at another city in the past. Harper has been accumulating chairs for a couple years in anticipation of this event.

“There’s no better time to hold it than now, when the theater is dark,” she said. “It will help keep the community aware that we’re still here.”

BDACT has been closed since last March, taking an “intermission” by suspending performances during the COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to protect guests, artists, actors and volunteers. All the funds raised in the auction will be used to support the nonprofit organization through its continued closure and to ensure a strong future for the arts locally.

Thirteen artists, most who have roots with BDACT, are producing 15 chairs that represent a variety of well-known musicals. Chuck and Jeanne Stangl volunteered their time to prime the chairs in the BDACT scene shop.