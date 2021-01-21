Musical Chairs auction set to benefit Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre

What do Ringo Starr, Vince Lombardi, Julie Andrews and The Cat in the Hat have in common? Their likenesses are featured on items open for bids during Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre’s Musical Chairs Art Auction.
A two-week online auction is being coordinated by volunteer Roni Harper, who participated in a similar fundraiser at another city in the past. Harper has been accumulating chairs for a couple years in anticipation of this event.
“There’s no better time to hold it than now, when the theater is dark,” she said. “It will help keep the community aware that we’re still here.”
BDACT has been closed since last March, taking an “intermission” by suspending performances during the COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to protect guests, artists, actors and volunteers. All the funds raised in the auction will be used to support the nonprofit organization through its continued closure and to ensure a strong future for the arts locally.
Thirteen artists, most who have roots with BDACT, are producing 15 chairs that represent a variety of well-known musicals. Chuck and Jeanne Stangl volunteered their time to prime the chairs in the BDACT scene shop.
“Almost all the artists are working in their own houses on the chairs, which is one of the reasons we’re doing this project; it’s something they can do while remaining socially distant,” said Harper.
Each volunteer artist created their own design for their chair. The paintings mainly depict scenes from musicals, but Laura Congdon crafted a barstool to represent the play “Lombardi” that BDACT performed in 2017.
The chairs are functional and most have conventional wooden seats. There is one child-size chair, a bentwood rocker, a bench with storage and a wicker chair in the mix.
The dates for the auction are Jan. 22 to Feb 6. All bidding and payment will be handled through an online portal found at 32auctions.com/bdact or by going to bdact.org or the theatre’s Facebook page. There will be a minimum opening bid placed on each item. Bidding can be done confidentially and maximum proxy bids can be entered by the participants.
Harper said the chairs have exceeded her expectations in creativity and skill. The winners of the auction will receive not only a one-of-a-kind piece of art, but something that serves both as memorabilia and conversation piece.
“How lucky can you be?” she asked.
Beaver Dam Community Theatre is holding its annual meeting on the day the auction ends. Discussions will take place at that time on when the doors to its Fine Arts Center will open again.