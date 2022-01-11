New theatre managing director named in Beaver Dam, rescheduled shows set

A Beaver Dam native is taking on a new role as the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre’s managing director.
David Smith, who got his theatrical start as a child in BDACT’s first Tell-A-Tale productions, has been selected to head up the nonprofit organization. A University of Minnesota theatre alumnus, Smith’s career in community and professional theater includes working with companies in Wisconsin, Minnesota and California.
Smith replaces David Saniter who left the post in November after nearly 13 years of service. He led the group through its transition from the old theatre building at 219 N. Spring St. into the new BDACT Fine Arts Center at 117 W. Maple Ave in 2019.
BDACT Board of Directors President Mike Derr said the search committee looked for someone to help the organization continue to grow and thrive.
“David not only has extensive experience in the many facets of theatre operations but a solid connection to the success of our programming,” he said.
Smith started in his new position Monday, working with Volunteer Coordinator Kim Doyle who served as Interim Managing Director.
“I’m excited to return to Beaver Dam as part of the leadership at BDACT,” said Smith. “The board, staff and volunteers have invested great energy and imagination to grow and expand BDACT to a valuable component of the community.”
The theatre group, now in its 58th year, is welcoming back audiences for two shows that were postponed when the BDACT Fine Arts Center shut down operations due to the coronavirus pandemic.
First scheduled to perform in March 2020, the N.E.W. Piano Guys will take the stage Saturday, Jan. 15, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20.
Show coordinator Judy Pearce said seats are still available to see the dueling piano entertainers.
“The audience should start thinking about songs they want to hear because much of their show is request-driven, and there’s a lot of humor in their act,” she said.
The performers provide their own pianos and encourage people to sing and clap along to songs from almost every music genre.
Next month, BDACT will host television personality and humorist John McGivern. McGivern’s show had been on the docket in May 2020 and December 2021 but was cancelled first because of pandemic restrictions and second because he had laryngitis.
Hoping the third time’s a charm, BDACT has scheduled McGivern’s “Winter Tales” to take place Feb. 19, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. (with an inclement weather date set for Sunday, Feb. 20). Tickets are $32, $37 and $42.
His performances feature personal and funny winter remembrances about growing up on the east side of Milwaukee.
Ticket-holders from postponed shows should contact the BDACT box office to complete an exchange.
For more information, go to bdact.org.
