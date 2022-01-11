New theatre managing director named in Beaver Dam, rescheduled shows set

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The theatre group, now in its 58th year, is welcoming back audiences for two shows that were postponed when the BDACT Fine Arts Center shut down operations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

First scheduled to perform in March 2020, the N.E.W. Piano Guys will take the stage Saturday, Jan. 15, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20.

Show coordinator Judy Pearce said seats are still available to see the dueling piano entertainers.

“The audience should start thinking about songs they want to hear because much of their show is request-driven, and there’s a lot of humor in their act,” she said.

The performers provide their own pianos and encourage people to sing and clap along to songs from almost every music genre.

Next month, BDACT will host television personality and humorist John McGivern. McGivern’s show had been on the docket in May 2020 and December 2021 but was cancelled first because of pandemic restrictions and second because he had laryngitis.

Hoping the third time’s a charm, BDACT has scheduled McGivern’s “Winter Tales” to take place Feb. 19, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. (with an inclement weather date set for Sunday, Feb. 20). Tickets are $32, $37 and $42.