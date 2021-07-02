Tell-A-Tale musical begins Wednesday in Beaver Dam

Twenty-four local children are ready to put on the musical “The Most Epic Birthday Party Ever” – and they’re inviting the community to their celebration.

BDACT Managing Director David Saniter it’s great to open the doors to the general public after being shut down for more than a year due to the pandemic.

“BDACT is glad to have the opportunity for in-person audiences again,” he said. “The student cast from the Dodge County area is so talented and has been working hard. They’re excited for the performances.”

The Tell-A-Tale cast is made up of students in third to fifth grade. The production is directed by Andy Estervig and choreographed by Roni Harper.

Saniter noted that masks are required in the BDACT Fine Arts Center because performers in the show don’t have the option to be vaccinated for the coronavirus yet. The young actors will wear clear shields in order for their expressions to be visible.

“The Most Epic Birthday Party Ever” is a newer musical written by Denver Casado and Betina Hershey.