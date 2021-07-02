Tell-A-Tale musical begins Wednesday in Beaver Dam

Twenty-four local children are ready to put on the musical “The Most Epic Birthday Party Ever” – and they’re inviting the community to their celebration.
BDACT Managing Director David Saniter it’s great to open the doors to the general public after being shut down for more than a year due to the pandemic.
“BDACT is glad to have the opportunity for in-person audiences again,” he said. “The student cast from the Dodge County area is so talented and has been working hard. They’re excited for the performances.”
The Tell-A-Tale cast is made up of students in third to fifth grade. The production is directed by Andy Estervig and choreographed by Roni Harper.
Saniter noted that masks are required in the BDACT Fine Arts Center because performers in the show don’t have the option to be vaccinated for the coronavirus yet. The young actors will wear clear shields in order for their expressions to be visible.
“The Most Epic Birthday Party Ever” is a newer musical written by Denver Casado and Betina Hershey.
The plot focuses on Skyler, played by Siobhan Connolly, who is planning her 12th birthday party. After all the adults mysteriously vanish in the middle of the celebration, the kids decide to create a new society. Things begin to spin out of control when they elect Skyler’s brother Charlie, played by Nathan Smith, as their ruler. The musical comedy ends with the kids learning a lesson in responsibility.
All three of BDACT’s summer youth productions are being supported by Driver’s EdVantage of Beaver Dam.
The show runs Wednesday through Saturday at 7 p.m. in the BDACT Fine Arts Center, 117 W. Maple Ave., with a matinee performance on Friday at 1:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students age 12 and under, and can be purchased at bdact.org or at the center’s box office on Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.