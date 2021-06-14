Watch Now: Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre dedicates new mural to its "star couple"

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Following research, including collecting representative photos, the artist team produced a comprehensive plan on paper. The next challenge was to find a space large enough to accommodate the monumental work while the theater building was fully operating. In 2019, thanks to owners Ruth and Jim Metz, the artists were permitted to work in in the former Kornely's building which is across the alley from the theater. Constructor Roy Johnson built a frame for the canvas, the artists projected the design, and the painting began.

In July 2020, while the theater was closed due to COVID-19, volunteers Roy Johnson, Kim Doyle, Patrick Lutz, Phil Miller and Gary Taurick walked the partially completed canvas to the theater where they mounted it on the entry wall. As the artists found time, they continued painting, working on the details. The mural was completed this month and is visible through the center’s large entry windows at 117 W. Maple Ave.

In dedicating the mural to the VanHarens, BDACT President Mike Derr spoke of the couple’s contributions to the community theatre group through the past 50 plus years, beginning with Roger playing a lead in the theatre’s first production, “Harvey,” and Marilyn playing a lead in its first musical, “South Pacific.” Roger VanHaren passed away in October 2019.

Derr called Marilyn VanHaren to the stage.