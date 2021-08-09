Watch Now: Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre to reopen its full auditorium

Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre marks the official reopening for full audiences at its Fine Arts Center this week with a musical variety spectacular.

Twenty area performers, along with director Ryan Madala-Klug, will present “Welcome Home!” from Aug. 12-15. The show features 23 tunes from musicals, movies and radio chosen by Madala-Klug.

He said the show’s first act deals with being alone, honoring the frontline workers and performing again. The second act focuses on living life and becoming optimistic, and includes a section on prayer.

“The show kind of recaps the last year and a half. All the fear that we were feeling and how we felt isolated and alone for a while,” he said. “It also captures the euphoria of being back on stage for us and hopefully for the audience that’s coming to see us.”

The BDACT Fine Arts Center closed in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It reopened to limited audiences for several youth productions this summer.

As a transition to accommodate audience preferences, the initial performance of “Welcome Home!” on Thursday will be designated “COVID-19 SAFE,” with general admission, required masks and distance seating. All other performances will be traditional seating to full capacity with no masks required.