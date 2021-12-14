Watch Now: "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play" performed in Beaver Dam

“The little girl who plays Zuzu (Cecilia Senske) is from New Berlin. Her dad (Kevin Senske) had no intention of auditioning but we encouraged him to try out since he’d be driving her here for rehearsals. We gave him a role and now he kind of wishes he had more, and that’s what we like to see.

“The first applause is a theatrical drug and you want more, and then you’re sad when it’s over,” said Bell.

Rabehl said she feels all casts become “theatre family,” but noted this cast has more than five true family units represented within it including two married couples, dads and daughters, a son and mother-in-law, some cousins and more.

Twelve-year-old Priscilla Miner from Columbus is performing alongside her dad (Kevin Miner) for the third time in recent years. She said she’s watched the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life” many times as it’s her mother’s favorite.

“But the radio version is really interesting because you get to see all the fun and different things that they use for sound effects,” she said.