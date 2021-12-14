Watch Now: "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play" performed in Beaver Dam

The town of Bedford Falls comes to life this week in a staged 1940s radio broadcast based on a holiday movie classic.
Directed and produced by theatre veterans Dan Bell and Diane Rabehl, “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” will be performed before audiences in the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre Fine Arts Center, beginning Friday night.
Thirty-two actors and a three-person sound effects crew will tell the story of downcast building and loan owner George Bailey (portrayed by Ron Wilkie) who contemplates ending his life following an altercation with villainous Henry Potter (Rick Ramirez). Bailey experiences a change of heart after an angel named Clarence (Jay Wilkins) shows him what life would have been like if he had never been born.
“Strange, isn’t it? Each man’s life touches so many other lives. When he isn’t around, he leaves an awful hole, doesn’t he?” says Clarence.
The film has stirred the emotions of viewers for 75 years. Now, BDACT is bringing the holiday drama to Beaver Dam with a twist, in the form of a live radio show.
The play, adapted by Joe Landry, is set on Christmas Eve 1946 in Studio A of WBFR Radio, Manhattan, New York. Familiar faces Jim McMillan and Dan Landsness play the parts of the stage manager and radio announcer.
Although it’s a radio show, the play is geared for a viewing audience, as well, with stage actors wearing costumes on a festively-decorated set with changing backdrops.
“Half of the cast is seasoned veterans and the other half is new people who have never been on stage before, and you need that,” said Rabehl.
Cast members hail from 10 area communities: Beaver Dam, Columbus, Fond du Lac, Fox Lake, Horicon, Juneau, Kewaskum, Mayville, New Berlin and Waupun. There’s approximately a seventy-year age span between the youngest and oldest actor in the production.
Bell said the play attracted many to audition because it’s a fun Christmas show that’s recognizable, required no memorization and minimal rehearsal time.
“The little girl who plays Zuzu (Cecilia Senske) is from New Berlin. Her dad (Kevin Senske) had no intention of auditioning but we encouraged him to try out since he’d be driving her here for rehearsals. We gave him a role and now he kind of wishes he had more, and that’s what we like to see.
“The first applause is a theatrical drug and you want more, and then you’re sad when it’s over,” said Bell.
Rabehl said she feels all casts become “theatre family,” but noted this cast has more than five true family units represented within it including two married couples, dads and daughters, a son and mother-in-law, some cousins and more.
Twelve-year-old Priscilla Miner from Columbus is performing alongside her dad (Kevin Miner) for the third time in recent years. She said she’s watched the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life” many times as it’s her mother’s favorite.
“But the radio version is really interesting because you get to see all the fun and different things that they use for sound effects,” she said.
Those sound effects – including a car horn borrowed from Ooga Brewing – contribute to the realism of the play. Expect to hear (and see) breaking glass, slamming doors, walking footsteps and the ever important plot point of a ringing bell.
“It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” runs Dec. 17-19 and performances are recommended for the entire family. The BDACT Fine Arts Center requires audiences to wear masks. For more information, go to bdact.org.
Recorded audio of one of the live performances will be broadcast on 1430 WBEV-AM for listening audiences on Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. and Dec. 25 at 11 a.m.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.