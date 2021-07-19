Watch Now: Tell-A-Tale musical starts Wednesday in Beaver Dam

Middle School students are living large this week as “Giants in the Sky” takes to the stage at Beaver Dam Community Theatre Fine Arts Center.

Veteran Tell-A-Tale director Judy Pearce said she’s happy to see the youth back singing and dancing for a crowd.

“I am enjoying it, I’m glad I could direct once in the new theatre because I directed all my other shows in the old theatre building,” she said. “It’s special to be able to do that and this is a great group of kids who’ve worked hard.”

The Tell-A-Tale cast is made up of 20 middle school students who are performing in the children’s production and handling backstage duties, as well. Assisting Pearce are choreographer/musical director Jessica Lefeber and producer Jen Steiner.

“Giants in the Sky” is a newer musical written by Kerry Kazmierowicztrimm and Denver Casado. In an online synopsis of the show, the writers stated they were inspired by the common myth that giants live up in the clouds and imagined what would happen if a giant took a risk and came down to Earth. They collaborated to write about an imaginary world but wanted the central relationship of the musical to be realistic.