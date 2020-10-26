WATCH NOW: Trailer provides preview of Beaver Dam theatre green screen production

Something is lurking in the shadows of a local downtown building that has been closed since March.
Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre’s Fine Art Center turned off its lights as COVID-19 ramped up in the area in an effort to keep its actors and audiences safe. The stage is dark and its auditorium empty. Or, is it?
On Halloween, host Ricardo Ramirez will walk the halls of the theater searching for its heartbeat. His adventure — filled with music, comedy, drama and frightening fun — can be experienced online at bdact.org Saturday starting at 7:30 p.m.
Ramirez said the concept for the virtual variety show "Stage Fright" came about through conversations with Jean Pillsbury, Stacy Krueger and Laura Congdon.
“In my mind we needed to get performers back on the stage,” he said. “Laura and Stacy are the masterminds behind BDACT’s new green screen technology. He has been pushing for this for a long time and now with COVID it’s a perfect time to do it.”
Congdon said they’ve enjoyed the Zoom meeting format of entertainment that developed during quarantine and wanted to take it a step further, something a little closer to seeing live entertainment.
Green screen technology’s main purpose is to provide special effects. Actors are filmed performing in front of the screen and virtual backgrounds are added during the editing process. With a green screen, computer software and a video camera an actor can be placed anywhere in the world. In order for the effect to work the background must use a color that isn’t used elsewhere in the shot, and green is chosen since it’s nothing like human skin tone.
Krueger was the technical expert on the project. The filming and sound were recorded with iPhone and iPad and he used Adobe Premiere Pro for the final editing and special effects.
About a dozen well-known BDACT favorites took part in the production. Ramirez and Congdon agreed that the actors exceeded expectations.
“These performers are incredible and enjoyable to work with. They were so happy and every time I talked to them they said, ‘This is where we belong,’” said Ramirez.
The details about the original Halloween show are being kept a mystery. It is expected to be an hour and a half of thrills and toe-tapping chills.
Distancing brought brand new challenges to creating with a group, with lots of online video chats and tag teaming at the theater.
"We hope we can use this format going forward for more online content," Congdon said. "And, of course, Rick is a great host and I think it will be really fun to watch."
BDACT managing director David Saniter said all of the theater’s virtual content will be paired with an online donation button to help the Fine Arts Center through these challenging times.
“It’s great that we have some really creative and technical people in our midst that can help raise funds to keep the theatre alive,” he said.
