WATCH NOW: Trailer provides preview of Beaver Dam theatre green screen production

Something is lurking in the shadows of a local downtown building that has been closed since March.

Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre’s Fine Art Center turned off its lights as COVID-19 ramped up in the area in an effort to keep its actors and audiences safe. The stage is dark and its auditorium empty. Or, is it?

On Halloween, host Ricardo Ramirez will walk the halls of the theater searching for its heartbeat. His adventure — filled with music, comedy, drama and frightening fun — can be experienced online at bdact.org Saturday starting at 7:30 p.m.

Ramirez said the concept for the virtual variety show "Stage Fright" came about through conversations with Jean Pillsbury, Stacy Krueger and Laura Congdon.

“In my mind we needed to get performers back on the stage,” he said. “Laura and Stacy are the masterminds behind BDACT’s new green screen technology. He has been pushing for this for a long time and now with COVID it’s a perfect time to do it.”

Congdon said they’ve enjoyed the Zoom meeting format of entertainment that developed during quarantine and wanted to take it a step further, something a little closer to seeing live entertainment.

