Watch Now: Art studio in Columbus to hold open house

COLUMBUS — Small businesses have struggled during the pandemic, and an art studio in downtown Columbus is forging ahead despite the setback.
Becky Weidner, owner of The Workshop, is setting her sights on brighter days for the seven-year-old business, which has been open by appointment only since March 2020.
“It was a big decision to keep going through the pandemic. Over the last year I’ve done more ‘make and sell’ so I’ve just sold a lot more art instead of doing the bigger classes that I used to do. It’s just a different way of doing it,” she said.
After renting the downstairs space at 128 W. James Street in Columbus for the past six years, the Weidner family purchased the building a little over two weeks ago. Plans are being made to renovate the upstairs apartment so that it can be rented out.
“I really like working with people and wanted to have a space to do that. I don’t just want to sit in my basement making things by myself,” she said. “I like sharing with other people and you learn from everybody that comes in and that’s exciting.”
The Workshop’s mission is to help people of all ages bring out their creative side, learn new skills and provide a place locally for people to make and view art.
Weidner said she is celebrating her permanent location with an open house and gallery reception on Sunday from 3 – 5 p.m.
“Since COVID started, I haven’t had any artists showing their work. The gallery walls have been decorated with fluid acrylic samples for the past year and a half. It will be great to fill them with new art and feature a new artist,” she said.
Milwaukee-based artist Benjamin James will be on hand Sunday to discuss his mixed media art that will be displayed through September.
Weidner said James’ art is unique and his process includes taking a photograph, editing it, printing it out on tiles, gluing it down to a repurposed canvas and then painting over the top.
“It’s so neat, especially for kids but even adults, to interact with an artist and see they’re not just people in history books. Sometimes art’s a full-time thing for them, or maybe it’s something they do on the side or after retirement. It’s great for kids to see there are different ways to be creative even after you grow up,” she said.
James will be on site again Sept. 17. Weidner plans to host field trip groups that day to come to The Workshop to meet the artist and do a project of their own.
Weidner continues to hold classes such as ceramics, printmaking, needle felting, stained glass, mosaics, drawing and more by appointment. Open studio space is also available Mondays through Thursdays. Those interested can sign up for a timeslot at workshopcolumbus.com or call 920-319-6956.
