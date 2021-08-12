Watch Now: Art studio in Columbus to hold open house

COLUMBUS — Small businesses have struggled during the pandemic, and an art studio in downtown Columbus is forging ahead despite the setback.

Becky Weidner, owner of The Workshop, is setting her sights on brighter days for the seven-year-old business, which has been open by appointment only since March 2020.

“It was a big decision to keep going through the pandemic. Over the last year I’ve done more ‘make and sell’ so I’ve just sold a lot more art instead of doing the bigger classes that I used to do. It’s just a different way of doing it,” she said.

After renting the downstairs space at 128 W. James Street in Columbus for the past six years, the Weidner family purchased the building a little over two weeks ago. Plans are being made to renovate the upstairs apartment so that it can be rented out.

“I really like working with people and wanted to have a space to do that. I don’t just want to sit in my basement making things by myself,” she said. “I like sharing with other people and you learn from everybody that comes in and that’s exciting.”

The Workshop’s mission is to help people of all ages bring out their creative side, learn new skills and provide a place locally for people to make and view art.

