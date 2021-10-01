Watch Now: DCCA exhibit features works of Beaver Dam artist Lara Kruchten

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Krutchen said her struggles with bipolar disorder play into her art and bringing awareness to mental health issues is one of her goals.

“Life is full of layers and textures and depth and darkness and light, and so is the art that comes from me,” she said.

Krutchen said she sleeps in the middle of her studio, surrounded by art supplies, and when she awakes she spends 12 hours a day creating.

A couple pieces of Kruchten’s work hang on the walls of Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam and she hopes other businesses will be attracted to her artwork, as well. The majority of the exhibited items are available to purchase.

“I really want people to come see the show, especially high school and middle school students, and let everyone in on the magic. I went to high school in Beaver Dam and my art teachers really had a great impact on me,” she said.

DCCA recently started community art nights for all ages that are held each Thursday from 5 – 7 p.m. at their downtown location. Krutchen plans to demonstrate her paper collage method at one of the art nights later in October, although a firm date is not yet set. For more information, go to dodgecountyarts.org.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

