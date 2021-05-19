Watch Now: Log Cabin Quilt Challenge Exhibit comes to Beaver Dam

A new exhibit showcasing log cabin quilts opens Friday at the Dodge County Center for the Arts.

Presented by the Great Wisconsin Quilt Show and Nancy Zieman Productions, a total of 41 quilted wall hangings measuring 30 inches by 40 inches each will be displayed in the two new exhibit rooms at the center, 130 W. Maple Ave., Beaver Dam.

DCCA board member Kraig Kasten said he’s excited to welcome members of Nancy Zieman Productions back to the art center for the first exhibit of 2021.

The “Celebrating Nancy Zieman” fiber arts exhibit was cut short last March due to the mandated closure of businesses in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. That exhibit featured a large collection of original landscape wall quilts designed and sewn by Zieman.

“We had people coming here from different states to view her quilts,” said Kasten. “It ranks as the highest attended show we’ve had in our new building.”

The log cabin quilts that will line the walls until June 28 have travelled throughout the United States in the past year being publicly displayed in various shops and galleries. The quilts were entries in the Log Cabin Quilt Challenge at the 2019 Great Wisconsin Quilt Show Quilt Contest held in Madison. They will make one more stop before being returned to their owners.