Watch Now: Log Cabin Quilt Challenge Exhibit comes to Beaver Dam

A new exhibit showcasing log cabin quilts opens Friday at the Dodge County Center for the Arts.
Presented by the Great Wisconsin Quilt Show and Nancy Zieman Productions, a total of 41 quilted wall hangings measuring 30 inches by 40 inches each will be displayed in the two new exhibit rooms at the center, 130 W. Maple Ave., Beaver Dam.
DCCA board member Kraig Kasten said he’s excited to welcome members of Nancy Zieman Productions back to the art center for the first exhibit of 2021.
The “Celebrating Nancy Zieman” fiber arts exhibit was cut short last March due to the mandated closure of businesses in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. That exhibit featured a large collection of original landscape wall quilts designed and sewn by Zieman.
“We had people coming here from different states to view her quilts,” said Kasten. “It ranks as the highest attended show we’ve had in our new building.”
The log cabin quilts that will line the walls until June 28 have travelled throughout the United States in the past year being publicly displayed in various shops and galleries. The quilts were entries in the Log Cabin Quilt Challenge at the 2019 Great Wisconsin Quilt Show Quilt Contest held in Madison. They will make one more stop before being returned to their owners.
Dana Casey of Nancy Zieman Productions said the quilt show is in its 16th year and has hosted challenges since the beginning. The top three quilts chosen as challenge winners receive a monetary prize and there is an honorable mention, as well.
“This is a beautiful log cabin challenge and it’s something that Nancy Zieman always wanted to do,” she said.
The log cabin quilting technique became popular during the late 1800s. The traditional log cabin block requires a minimal amount of cutting and gives quilters an opportunity to utilize narrow scraps of fabric.
The exhibit features the traditional quilt blocks and modern interpretations on the classic patchwork design.
Visitors to DCCA will see how quilters put their own unique spin on this quilt challenge, creating remarkable works of art from one of the earliest documented quilt blocks.
Casey said this year’s Great Wisconsin Quilt Show will take place virtually in September and includes the 100 Years of Art Deco Quilt Challenge. Details on how to participate can be found online at quiltshow.com/quilt-contest/.
In addition to the Log Cabin Quilt Challenge Exhibit, Kasten said the public is encouraged to shop DCCA's used book sale and purchase art that remains from last month’s Starving Art Center Sale.
And as part of Beaver Dam’s Arts and Peony Festival on June 12, Mill House Quilts will hold a “bed turning” event at the center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attendees will view a variety of quilts and learn the history behind them.
Admission to Dodge County Center for the Arts is free. An opening reception for the new exhibit will be held Friday from 4-7 p.m. For more information, go to dodgecountyarts.org.
