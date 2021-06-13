 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Mill House Quilts hosts Bed Turning at Dodge County Center for the Arts
Watch Now: Mill House Quilts hosts Bed Turning at Dodge County Center for the Arts

From left, Denise Caul and Judy Heffron hold up a quilt Saturday at Dodge County Center for the Arts. Mill House Quilts of Beaver Dam held a Bed Turning event as part of Wisconsin's Arts & Peony Festival. A standing-room only crowd learned the history obehind close to 30 quilts.

 Kelly Simon

Mill House Quilts hosted a Bed Turning event Saturday at the Dodge County Center for the Arts.

Stories of quilt making were shared Saturday at the Dodge County Center for the Arts in Beaver Dam.

Mill House Quilts, a downtown business that opened during the height of the pandemic, celebrated its grand opening over the weekend. As part of the Wisconsin Arts & Peony Festival, it held a Bed Turning event at DCCA at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

During the bed turning, both quilters and non-quilters were introduced to the beauty of unique quilts.

An antique headboard was brought in and 28 quilts were placed on the bed. One by one, a quilt was turned and held up for the audience, similar to a “show and tell” program.

Following the bed turning, visitors were invited to view the Log Cabin Quilt Challenge Exhibit which will continue at DCCA through June 28.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

