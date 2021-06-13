Watch Now: Mill House Quilts hosts Bed Turning at Dodge County Center for the Arts

Stories of quilt making were shared Saturday at the Dodge County Center for the Arts in Beaver Dam.

Mill House Quilts, a downtown business that opened during the height of the pandemic, celebrated its grand opening over the weekend. As part of the Wisconsin Arts & Peony Festival, it held a Bed Turning event at DCCA at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

During the bed turning, both quilters and non-quilters were introduced to the beauty of unique quilts.

An antique headboard was brought in and 28 quilts were placed on the bed. One by one, a quilt was turned and held up for the audience, similar to a “show and tell” program.

Following the bed turning, visitors were invited to view the Log Cabin Quilt Challenge Exhibit which will continue at DCCA through June 28.

