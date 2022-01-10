Weekend theatre workshop engages aspiring stage actors

Theatre students in Portage were able to sharpen their developing craft Saturday.
Portage Center for the Arts hosted a Theatre Workshop, which featured a wide array of acting lessons that mimicked a few basic real-life situations. Scenarios acted included friendship reconciliation, dances and establishment ownership authority.
“For me, it is very emotional because I haven’t been able to come in two years,” said theatre instructor Valerie Lanciaux, a France native who stated she has not been available the past two years because of COVID-19-related travel restrictions. “It’s like meeting the group of students again.”
Lanciaux had the 15 students line up in a circle and most of the lessons during the first half of the workshop were pair activities where each student would emphasize his/her voice to act out the various situations. Most of the interactions were solving friendship rifts and adapting to a friend’s various needs in life situations.
One example was a student whose cat had recently died and she persuaded one of the other students to go with her to bury the cat as a trade-off for getting something to eat.
“I started with very simple exercises like how you stand on stage,” said Lanciaux. “Like what an actor should be. Carry your body, carry your text and be responsible for the whole thing. We did some warm-up with voice and the whole body. You must have in mind the whole space (of the stage) and not one little spot.”
Halfway through the event, Lanciaux and the students took a 10-15 minute break. One of the main portions of the second half of the event was a scene with six students that acted out a dance scene. Eventually, a student acting as a bar owner staged an early closing of the bar that was met with resistance from the dancing students.
“It’s wonderful to have people back in the building,” said Portage Center for the Arts Executive Director Heidi Royal. “The last time we did the Saturday workshops, it was all virtual. It’s just wonderful to get kids excited about theatre. For kids who are already involved, it closes the gap between our summer programs. It gives them something to do over the winter and we hope it keeps them interested.”
This coming Saturday, the Portage Center for the Arts is hosting a Film Workshop for students during the same hours as the Theatre Workshop.