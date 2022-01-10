Weekend theatre workshop engages aspiring stage actors

Theatre students in Portage were able to sharpen their developing craft Saturday.

Portage Center for the Arts hosted a Theatre Workshop, which featured a wide array of acting lessons that mimicked a few basic real-life situations. Scenarios acted included friendship reconciliation, dances and establishment ownership authority.

“For me, it is very emotional because I haven’t been able to come in two years,” said theatre instructor Valerie Lanciaux, a France native who stated she has not been available the past two years because of COVID-19-related travel restrictions. “It’s like meeting the group of students again.”

Lanciaux had the 15 students line up in a circle and most of the lessons during the first half of the workshop were pair activities where each student would emphasize his/her voice to act out the various situations. Most of the interactions were solving friendship rifts and adapting to a friend’s various needs in life situations.

One example was a student whose cat had recently died and she persuaded one of the other students to go with her to bury the cat as a trade-off for getting something to eat.