Dodge County Fairgrounds offers a taste of summer

Families and foodies will get a taste for summer Saturday at the Dodge County Fairgrounds.
Fair spokesman Dale Norenberg said the weather should be perfect for the third food festival of the year.
“We thought it would be little event each month, but it’s turned into a full-fledged big deal, which is great,” he said.
June’s festival has the added entertainment bonus of midway rides and motorcycle races.
Thirteen food vendors have signed up to provide a variety of foods. Menu offerings include everything from funnel cakes and caramel apples to Reuben po’ boys and gyros.
Wenzel Entertainment will provide a half dozen games and a selection of carnival rides. The younger set can take a turn on the kiddie rides and the whole family can head to the fun house or tilt-a-whirl.
“The rides are a good mix for all ages. We will have something for everyone to do. Mom and dad can even ride most with the kids,” said Corina Wenzel.
Parking is free at the fairgrounds. Ride tickets and food will be available for purchase from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. If weather permits, the rides may operate on Sunday, as well.
Norenberg said he expects a good turnout for the festival.
“People want to get out and do something fun and this just brings back memories of the good old days,” he said. “The more the merrier.”
Dirt bike enthusiasts will want to stick around the fairgrounds to watch the American Motorcyclist Association’s motorcycle races, hosted by the Beaver Cycle Club, from 5-9 p.m. Festival-goers will receive half-price admission to the races with a food purchase coupon from any of the vendors after 4 p.m.
Local and statewide amateur competitors will participate for trophies, while professionals will be in the race for prize money. Those interested in competing should register from 1:30-3:45 p.m., with a pre-meeting and practice scheduled to follow at 3:45 p.m. and 4:00 pm. Participant fees are $25 (amateur class) and $30 (pro class).
Food festivals return to Beaver Dam again on July 17, Sept. 4 and Oct. 2. Interested food vendors can contact Barb Mullin at mullin799@gmail.com or 920-296-2209 to inquire about space for the upcoming events.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.