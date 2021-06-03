Dodge County Fairgrounds offers a taste of summer

Families and foodies will get a taste for summer Saturday at the Dodge County Fairgrounds.

Fair spokesman Dale Norenberg said the weather should be perfect for the third food festival of the year.

“We thought it would be little event each month, but it’s turned into a full-fledged big deal, which is great,” he said.

June’s festival has the added entertainment bonus of midway rides and motorcycle races.

Thirteen food vendors have signed up to provide a variety of foods. Menu offerings include everything from funnel cakes and caramel apples to Reuben po’ boys and gyros.

Wenzel Entertainment will provide a half dozen games and a selection of carnival rides. The younger set can take a turn on the kiddie rides and the whole family can head to the fun house or tilt-a-whirl.

“The rides are a good mix for all ages. We will have something for everyone to do. Mom and dad can even ride most with the kids,” said Corina Wenzel.

Parking is free at the fairgrounds. Ride tickets and food will be available for purchase from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. If weather permits, the rides may operate on Sunday, as well.