Beaver Dam's all area high school musical starts Thursday

Nominated for six Tony awards, it has undergone numerous revisions and includes a wide range of songs from a diverse array of composers including Schwartz, Craig Carnelia and James Taylor. Lin-Manuel Miranda of “Hamilton” and “In The Heights” fame wrote the songs “Delivery” and “A Very Good Day” for the most current version of the classic musical.

Precautions were taken to prevent spread of COVID-19 during rehearsals at BDACT. The cast members are wearing masks of an anti-fog, clear variety so the students’ facial expressions are visible. The pit, directed by 2021 Beaver Dam High School graduate Olivia Lafler, is made up of only non-wind instrumentalists. Actors use theater blocks and props to set the stage.

With Centers for Disease Control guidelines lightening up in recent weeks, the cast is no longer required to remain six feet apart. A private in-person audience consisting of the cast’s household members will be allowed into the auditorium.

“It will be nice to get a little bit of feedback so people can play off the audience,” said Lefeber. “It’s weird to perform for an empty house with fake applause added.”

Public performances remain online only and will be live streamed Thursday - Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.