Beaver Dam's all area high school musical starts Thursday

Actors will once again bask in the limelight of the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre Fine Arts Center as “Working: A Musical” premieres Thursday.
More than 40 area high school students have joined forces with Director Mark Lefeber to perform a live-stream production of the Broadway show. Cast members hail from the following high schools: Beaver Dam High, Central Wisconsin Christian (Waupun), Columbus, Dodgeland (Juneau), Horicon, Mayville, Randolph, Sun Prairie, Watertown and Wayland Academy (Beaver Dam).
Lefeber said the show was picked out earlier this year in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. He chose it because of it lends itself well to social distancing — it isn’t a typical musical with a full-length plot, but one that tells individual stories and scenes that weave into each other.
Based on Studs Terkel’s 1974 best-selling book “Working: People Talk About What They Do All Day and How They Feel About What They Do,” the musical creates a portrait of the American workforce through the daily grind and struggles of its members. The show, written by Stephen Schwartz and Nina Faso, originally premiered on Broadway in 1978. Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre staged a production of the musical in 1984, directed by Roni Harper.
Nominated for six Tony awards, it has undergone numerous revisions and includes a wide range of songs from a diverse array of composers including Schwartz, Craig Carnelia and James Taylor. Lin-Manuel Miranda of “Hamilton” and “In The Heights” fame wrote the songs “Delivery” and “A Very Good Day” for the most current version of the classic musical.
Precautions were taken to prevent spread of COVID-19 during rehearsals at BDACT. The cast members are wearing masks of an anti-fog, clear variety so the students’ facial expressions are visible. The pit, directed by 2021 Beaver Dam High School graduate Olivia Lafler, is made up of only non-wind instrumentalists. Actors use theater blocks and props to set the stage.
With Centers for Disease Control guidelines lightening up in recent weeks, the cast is no longer required to remain six feet apart. A private in-person audience consisting of the cast’s household members will be allowed into the auditorium.
“It will be nice to get a little bit of feedback so people can play off the audience,” said Lefeber. “It’s weird to perform for an empty house with fake applause added.”
Public performances remain online only and will be live streamed Thursday - Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
“We’re trying to make the best of both worlds. We’ve got a three-camera set-up so we should be able to get some close-ups,” he said.
Amy Friedl has teamed up again with Lefeber as his assistant director and Mayville High School choir director John Dobbratz is the show’s choreographer.
“We’re super happy to have him on board. You can tell he’s an educator because it’s not just about the dance, it’s about the student. He has choreographed to the abilities of these students and is pushing everybody where they need to be,” he said.
“Working: A Musical” paints a vivid portrait of a workday in this country. Lefeber said jobs viewed as “essential” in the pandemic lens are featured in the show: the schoolteacher, the waitress, the millworker and the trucker, just to name a few.
Livestream tickets are $20 per household and are for sale at bdact.org. A link and access code will be emailed. Parental Guidance is advised due to strong language.
