Best sports books of the 2010s

With absolutely no sports being played, the WiscNews sports section may be filled with a bit more wide-ranging content for the time being. After ranking the top sports movies of the 2010s earlier this week, this article will look at my favorite sports-related books released in the last decade. I unfortunately haven't read “Shoe Dog” or “Tiger Woods."

10. “The Boys of Dunbar,” Alejandro Danois. It's always fun to hear about dominant youth teams and how important they can be to the communities they form in. And the collection of talent at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in Baltimore in the early 1980s was new to me, so I was hooked. Muggsy Bogues, David Wingate, Reggie Williams and Reggie Lewis all suited up alongside each other long before they each went on to play at least six seasons in the NBA. There isn't too much more to the book outside of that extraordinary talent, although there is always a little extra intrigue with the 5-foot-3 Bogues. Danois' book reminds you that all high-level athletes have a story before they get on the national radar.