Best sports books of the 2010s

With absolutely no sports being played, the WiscNews sports section may be filled with a bit more wide-ranging content for the time being. After ranking the top sports movies of the 2010s earlier this week, this article will look at my favorite sports-related books released in the last decade. I unfortunately haven't read “Shoe Dog” or “Tiger Woods."
10. “The Boys of Dunbar,” Alejandro Danois. It's always fun to hear about dominant youth teams and how important they can be to the communities they form in. And the collection of talent at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in Baltimore in the early 1980s was new to me, so I was hooked. Muggsy Bogues, David Wingate, Reggie Williams and Reggie Lewis all suited up alongside each other long before they each went on to play at least six seasons in the NBA. There isn't too much more to the book outside of that extraordinary talent, although there is always a little extra intrigue with the 5-foot-3 Bogues. Danois' book reminds you that all high-level athletes have a story before they get on the national radar.
9. “Soccernomics,” Simon Kuper. My thoughts on this book may have a little to do with when I consumed it, as I read it in the lead-up to attending the 2018 World Cup. Either way, it’s always fun to look at sports through a different lens and Kuper takes readers through a new way to look at soccer. “Soccernomics” illustrates many ways soccer has lived in the past while the rest of the sporting world adopted analytics and a changing style. Soccer will go the same way, and it will be interesting to see how the world reacts to changes to the “beautiful game.”
8. “Gunslinger: The Remarkable, Improbable, Iconic Life of Brett Favre,” Jeff Pearlman. Nothing really groundbreaking here, but a book about Brett Favre is going to be very easy to read. One of the most interesting, fun athletes ever is still young enough to have his story told in depth. Easy to read, and still an extremely easy guy to root for (after a brief hiatus).
7. “Those Guys have all the Fun,” James Andrew Miller. It seems weird that a group of newscasters can tell an interesting story, but the story of ESPN is interesting and helps detail how the sporting landscape shifted. Miller is great at putting these oral history books together, also weaving an interesting, informative tale in “Live from New York: An Uncensored History of Saturday Night Live.” Both books make you think about how the media landscape has shifted since then, and how today’s media members or SNL cast members aren’t in the spotlight as much. The platform that Dan Patrick, Stuart Scott and Chris Farley developed on no longer exists.
6. “The Ball: Discovering the Object of the Game,” John Fox. Not exactly a page-turner, but an anthropologist’s look at sports is something I’ve never seen before. Fox goes all over the world to write about the earliest origins of play and sports, while also shining a light on modern games like soccer, baseball, football and lacrosse. The book taught me new things about the world’s most popular sports, while also helping tell the story of why society rallies around athletics.
5. “The Boys on the Boat," Daniel James Brown. “The Boys on the Boat” digs pretty deep into the world of rowing, but Brown does a good job of keeping it interesting with personal stories of the University of Washington crew members that represented the United States at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin. The book is also set in a time period that allows it to examine World War II and the Depression era. Brown shows readers a collection of individuals who stood out in more ways than rowing.
4. “Basketball: A Love Story, Jackie MacMullan and Rafe Bartholomew. Turns out I’m a big fan of oral-history books. This one is fantastic, as MacMullan and Bartholomew talked to people from all over the basketball world — stars, role players, coaches and media members that can take the reader through the ABA, NBA, WNBA, college and every iteration of basketball the world has seen. There’s plenty of stories that I’d never heard before, and numerous players that I didn’t fully appreciate. “Basketball: A Love Story” also lets players discuss exactly how they came to love the sport, and how it has loved them back.
3. “Natural Born Heroes," Christopher McDougall. “Natural Born Heroes” isn’t my favorite book by McDougall. It didn't quite reach the heights of McDougall's 2009 book, “Born to Run,” which would have easily been No. 1 on my list. But “Natural Born Heroes” is still a cool way to tell a story, with McDougall going into the field to challenge the way we think about the oldest types of fitness. After embedding in a remote part of Mexico for “Born to Run,” McDougall shifted his focus for “Natural Born Heroes,” using Crete, World War II and a number of other events to examine how people pull off heroic physical acts when put in difficult situations. McDougall’s stories detail how people push the limits of humanity, while also helping teach readers about the human body and how incredible athletes can come from anywhere.
2. “All American: Two Young Men, the 2001 Army-Navy Game and the War they Fought in Iraq,” Steve Eubanks. “All American” deals with modern life, Sept. 11 and all aspects of life during war. Eubanks went deep into a fascinating topic, following a member of each team in the 2001 Army-Navy college football game through their professional lives. The stories of Chad Jenkins and Brian Stann help illustrate what the country went through since Sept. 11, and tell what it’s like to serve — even if you didn’t plan on seeing action. The book also illustrates the lasting effects of sports camaraderie.
1. “Unbroken," Laura Hillenbrand. “Unbroken” isn’t solely a sports story, but none of the best stories are. An American who competed in the Berlin Olympics, served in World War II, survived a plane crash, lived 47 days on a raft in the Pacific Ocean and was a prisoner of war in Japan… that’s exactly what I’m looking for in a story, and Hillenbrand did a good job telling it. Of any book in this list, this is the one I am itching to go back and read.
