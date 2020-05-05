Culver's-owned Blue Spoon Café closes permanently

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Blue Spoon Café in Prairie du Sac won't reopen when the COVID-19 restrictions and statewide stay-at-home orders are removed.

Culver's made a May 1 announcement that the company-owned European-style restaurant and wine shop has permanently closed. There are no immediate plans for the building at 550 Water Street.

"The decision to not reopen is related to current and expected COVID-19 restrictions," Paul Pitas, the director of public relations and communications at Culver Franchising System, LLC, said Tuesday. "The restaurant had been closed since mid-March for the safety of team members and guests."

The Blue Spoon opened in 2000, created by Craig and Lea Culver and located about two miles away from the original Culver's restaurant, which opened in Sauk City in 1984. Situated along the Wisconsin River and the Great Sauk State Trail, the Blue Spoon offered a unique menu, including gelato that differed from the traditional Culver's custard.

According to Pitas, the 26 former employees of the Blue Spoon have been encouraged to apply to the local company-owned Culver's restaurants — and will receive first consideration for any available positions.

"This was not an easy decision," Joe Koss, president and CEO of Culver Franchising System, said in a press release. "We appreciate the many contributions of our team members and wish to thank our guests and the community for their patronage the last 20 years."

