Eagle Inn, Sauk Prairie Cares delivering meals to frontline workers across community

Payments are made directly to the Eagle Inn, then the meals are prepped and delivered across the area to everywhere from hospitals to doctors offices, police stations, post offices and grocery stores. The businesses are contacted ahead of time to determine a good day for delivery, and how many people will be working on a shift.

"I have two frontline workers as children," Lane said of why she got involved. "My daughter's an ER nurse at Sauk Prairie Hospital, and my son is in the Army National Guard. So both of them are kind of on the front lines, and I just wanted to do something to kind of pay back all of their coworkers and do something nice.

"Being the mom of a daughter at the ER, she was scared and they were working extra hours when this first started to train people for a crisis situation. ... Just the stress that was put on her, I wanted to do something nice, and when I saw the idea I thought 'let's do this locally.' They all deserve it. Even kids at the grocery store working eight hours a day stocking shelves, those kids are working their butts off."

More than 600 meals have been delivered by Sauk Prairie Cares, including 100 meals that went out on Monday and another 150 on Tuesday.