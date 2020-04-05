Best sports movies of the 2010s

2. “The Fighter” (2010). This was one of the first times I remember liking serious movies and thinking about what made an actor a good actor. Christian Bale dominated as Dickie Ecklund, carrying a movie that was — like all good sports movies — about far more than athletics. Throw in a good Mark Wahlberg role, Amy Adams, a bunch of crazy sisters, a family story and good boxing action, and it’s one of the better sports movies I’ve ever seen.

1. “Moneyball” (2011). One of my favorite movies of all time, and one I definitely didn’t see coming despite being the only movie on this list about events that I remember. Based on Michael Lewis’ book “Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game” (2003), “Moneyball” sounds like an extremely boring movie — the story of how an MLB front office overhauled the way they think about the game, statistics and what makes a baseball team good. But somehow everything worked, and the movie works even if you’re not romantic about baseball. “Moneyball” was nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Brad Pitt for Best Actor and Jonah Hill for Best Supporting Actor. Sure, the movie takes heavy liberties to fit its message, particularly skipping over almost any mention of MVP Miguel Tejada or pitchers Barry Zito, Mark Mulder and Tim Hudson. But whatever… sometimes movies just work. Whenever a team uses groundbreaking analytics to go on a run, there will be talk of a sequel, but this movie can’t be recreated in the aggregate.