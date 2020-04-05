Best sports movies of the 2010s

Editor’s note: With no games being played, the WiscNews sports section may be filled with a bit more wide-ranging content for the time being. This article is sports adjacent, counting down my top sports movies of the 2010s. I limited the list to the past decade, because everyone knows “Rudy,” “Field of Dreams” and “Remember the Titans” are outstanding. Before starting my list, I didn’t see “Rush” or “Concussion,” and “Trouble with the Curve” is easily my least favorite sports movie of the decade.
10. “Goon” (2011). A stupid movie, but that’s been my favorite genre for most of my life. Goon did a good job of being stupid in the sports world, taking a topic that most people are intrigued by — hockey bruisers — and using jokes to tell a relatively deep story. Like “Bull Durham,” the minor leagues always provide for a good storytelling setting that allows for more personal stories.
9. “Warrior” (2011). For some reason I don’t remember all that much about this movie, other than that is was darn good. All sports movies are relationship movies and Warrior does it well, telling a family story through MMA, which was breaking into the mainstream around that time.
8. “Everybody Wants Some!!” (2016). A good old 1980s nostalgia movie always works best with baseball. And this one does it right in that it barely focuses on baseball. Instead, it spends time on what makes baseball so nostalgia-driven — the relationships and freedom that the sport offers players, particularly during the freedom-filled college years. Plus, director Richard Linklater reminds you a lot of his 1993 hit “Dazed and Confused.” Both are easy-to-watch movies about nothing.
7. “Foxcatcher” (2014). As someone who thinks he’s in the loop with everything in the sporting world, I somehow had no idea about this story. A U.S. Olympic wrestling champion murdered by a member of one of the richest families in the world? Automatic watch. Plus, Steve Carrell was an extremely convincing creep. Like many movies here, once the theatrical movie hooked me, the documentary “Team Foxcatcher” (2016) was released to go even more in-depth on the strange story. I’m not sure how good the actual “Foxcatcher” movie was, but the story and documentary was plenty to keep my attention.
6. “McFarland, USA” (2015). I’m a sucker for Disney sports movies. And for Kevin Costner movies. This one followed the script beat for beat. A coach who starts over at a new school, builds relationships with kids from different backgrounds, and helps those kids discover their potential all while navigating a variety of issues at home… That movie is going to work every time. Plus, the uniqueness of a cross country movie makes you feel like you’re watching something a little different.
5. “Free Solo” (2018). Climbing documentaries took over at the end of the decade. “Free Solo” really made the genre pop, as Alex Honnold put the most fear in it by deciding to climb El Capitan in Yosemite National Park without any protective equipment. The cultural pop of “Free Solo” led me to go back and watch “The Dawn Wall” (2017) and “Meru” (2015), equally enthralling stories of obsessive people. Climbing rose to one of my favorite sports documentary topics, a list that’s led by throwback video game documentaries like “King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters” (2007) and “Man vs. Snake: The Long and Twisted Tale of Nibbler” (2015). While the rock faces are the villain in climbing, the video game docs have one of the greatest villains of all time in Billy Mitchell.
4. “O.J.: Made in America” (2016). Sports documentaries gained a huge audience in the 2010s. From the popularity of ESPN’s 30 for 30 series to HBO and Netflix’s introduction of streaming material, we got documentaries like “Icarus,” “Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knocks,” “The Fab Five” and many more. But nothing took over American culture like O.J. Simpson did in 2016. A whole new generation learned the details of the 1994 murder trial involving the ex-NFL star. The FX television show “The People vs. O.J. Simpson” took the first crack at it, telling the story through a 10-episide series. Once everyone was reminded of the story and the spectacle, 30 for 30 came in with a wide lens and told an in-depth, cultural story through the documentary “O.J.: Made in America.” Ezra Edelman’s five-part documentary series was a new frontier within the sports world, earning an Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature.
3. “Creed” (2015). The “Rocky” franchise was on its last legs after Sylvester Stallone wasn’t exactly the most convincing boxer as a 60-year-old in the surprisingly decently rated “Rocky Balboa” (2006). The series badly needed new blood, and it got it with Michael B. Jordan, one of the best young actors out there. Jordan was strong as Apollo Creed’s son and Stallone was solid in the wise old man role. The movie sparked a 2018 sequel and will likely keep the franchise, which started in 1976, alive well into the future.
2. “The Fighter” (2010). This was one of the first times I remember liking serious movies and thinking about what made an actor a good actor. Christian Bale dominated as Dickie Ecklund, carrying a movie that was — like all good sports movies — about far more than athletics. Throw in a good Mark Wahlberg role, Amy Adams, a bunch of crazy sisters, a family story and good boxing action, and it’s one of the better sports movies I’ve ever seen.
1. “Moneyball” (2011). One of my favorite movies of all time, and one I definitely didn’t see coming despite being the only movie on this list about events that I remember. Based on Michael Lewis’ book “Moneyball: The Art of Winning an Unfair Game” (2003), “Moneyball” sounds like an extremely boring movie — the story of how an MLB front office overhauled the way they think about the game, statistics and what makes a baseball team good. But somehow everything worked, and the movie works even if you’re not romantic about baseball. “Moneyball” was nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Brad Pitt for Best Actor and Jonah Hill for Best Supporting Actor. Sure, the movie takes heavy liberties to fit its message, particularly skipping over almost any mention of MVP Miguel Tejada or pitchers Barry Zito, Mark Mulder and Tim Hudson. But whatever… sometimes movies just work. Whenever a team uses groundbreaking analytics to go on a run, there will be talk of a sequel, but this movie can’t be recreated in the aggregate.
