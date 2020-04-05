SPORTS ENTERTAINMENT: Waiting on the 'Sandlot' sequel

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I took a break from Disney Plus once “The Mandalorian” ended. I fully intend to subscribe again when season two is released, but there are only so many times you can watch “Iron Will,” “Tall Tale” and “Johnny Tsunami.” Other than being cooped up in my apartment for several more months, there are two things that will get me to resubscribe to Disney. “The Mighty Ducks” and “The Sandlot” reboots.

While “Mighty Ducks” sequel hype train got going in February with the return of Emilio Estevez, there is very little out there about the proposed “Sandlot” sequel series. There have been no details since David Mickey Evans, the director of the 1993 original, said on The Rain Delay podcast in February 2019 that he “Just sold a ‘Sandlot’ television show. We’re about to get an order for [the] first two seasons.”

Evans teased that all the original cast members were returning and that it would take place in 1984. And then… crickets. Silence isn’t exactly promising in a franchise that is 0 for 2 with sequels. And they weren’t particularly close to hitting the mark with “The Sandlot 2,” which was directed by Evans, or “The Sandlot 3: Heading Home,” which was so bad I forgot it existed until 11 years after its 2007 release.