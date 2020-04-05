SPORTS ENTERTAINMENT: Waiting on the 'Sandlot' sequel

I took a break from Disney Plus once “The Mandalorian” ended. I fully intend to subscribe again when season two is released, but there are only so many times you can watch “Iron Will,” “Tall Tale” and “Johnny Tsunami.” Other than being cooped up in my apartment for several more months, there are two things that will get me to resubscribe to Disney. “The Mighty Ducks” and “The Sandlot” reboots.
While “Mighty Ducks” sequel hype train got going in February with the return of Emilio Estevez, there is very little out there about the proposed “Sandlot” sequel series. There have been no details since David Mickey Evans, the director of the 1993 original, said on The Rain Delay podcast in February 2019 that he “Just sold a ‘Sandlot’ television show. We’re about to get an order for [the] first two seasons.”
Evans teased that all the original cast members were returning and that it would take place in 1984. And then… crickets. Silence isn’t exactly promising in a franchise that is 0 for 2 with sequels. And they weren’t particularly close to hitting the mark with “The Sandlot 2,” which was directed by Evans, or “The Sandlot 3: Heading Home,” which was so bad I forgot it existed until 11 years after its 2007 release.
But the impending sequel series should have a head start, assuming the original cast members are reprising their roles. There doesn’t need to be a new story; the sequel just needs to continue telling the story of the characters we already know. Unfortunately, these remakes tend to focus on kids, only using the original cast members in secondary roles.
Sure, production studios have to worry about profiting and drawing new fans, but, selfishly, it’d be great if they just made these things for the people who loved them the first time around. Disney is Disney, so their high-profile remakes like “Aladdin,” “Lion King” and “Toy Story” are able to draw old fans back to the box office while hooking a whole new generation of fans. However, that’s for the biggest stories in the world. That’s not “Sandlot.”
“Sandlot” is a classic because of nostalgia; a nostalgia for what the movie illustrates — childhood, baseball, neighborhoods, having the freedom to do whatever you want, and having the worst possible thing in life to be getting in trouble with your dad. That’s all the new show needs to depict. Fans want to like it, so play the hits and don’t get in the way.
Here’s the best I’ve got for continuing to tell that story while adapting it for the age of its original fans:
The series opens with a montage of Hamilton Porter (we just have to pretend that actor Patrick Renna doesn’t still look like a teenager) walking through the bowels of a Los Angeles arena after retiring from an up-and-down wrestling career as The Great Hambino.
Porter doesn’t know what to do after a life of only being referred to by a nickname. He drives past the sandlot where his athletic career began and ends up at a bar, sitting in silence while Scott Smalls and Benjamin Franklin Rodriguez are announcing an MLB game on TV.
New arrivals at the bar cause Porter to wake up. The bike “gang” from his youth comes in, dressed from head to toe like softball try-hards and parading around some local tournament trophy. Ham’s 13 years old again, chirping at Phillips, the same punk leader he used to get into it with in the 1960s. The fight ends with Ham and Phillips setting up a game of softball.
Unfortunately for Ham, he doesn’t have a team. Bertram Grover Weeks got into the 60s, Michael “Squints” Palledorous is busy with his nine kids with Wendy Peffercorn, and Kenny DeNunez’s Heaters are attempting to qualify for the Little League World Series.
Episode two sees Ham sets off for a good old getting the gang back together scene — “D2: Mighty Ducks” style. Luckily, most of them still live in the neighborhood. Resident bro Alan “Yeah-Yeah” McClennan is already playing on multiple softball teams, but he agrees to take up his spot at shortstop.
With Bertram nowhere to be found, Yeah-Yeah gets a new double-play partner when Squints jumps at the chance to get out of the house. Timmy and Tommy Timmons, multi-millionaires after inventing Mini Malls, are easy to convince with all their free time. Benny was the toughest get, as he still insists on dragging Smalls everywhere he goes. But Ham figures they’ll just stick Smalls in right field anyway, an easy tradeoff with Benny in center. The gang shows up at DeNunez’s little league game and he reluctantly agrees to pitch.
Having never replaced anyone when they originally moved away from the sandlot, they were left with eight guys. As the group stands around the little league field lamenting their dilemma, a voice speaks up.
“I can catch… and throw.”
Elswenger steps out of the crowd, joining a group of guys that he hasn’t seen since he was the first to leave the sandlot back in the day. (This is admittedly a deep cut, but I’d love it and it’s my fake movie idea).
Boom, the team is set and you’re two episodes in. The third sees the sandlot team lose, as they have no idea how to adapt to softball. The fourth is downtrodden until they decide to join the end-of-summer tournament and get a sponsorship from Mertle’s Acres junkyard. Everything starts to come together with a fifth-episode training montage, but a wrench gets thrown into the mood when Mr. Mertle dies at the end.
The sixth episode starts with a funeral for Mr. Mertle — similar to the one held for Hans in “D3: The Mighty Ducks” — and ends with the team playing in his honor. They pull out a tough first-round game and start to roll. The rematch is on by the end of the sixth episode, with the sandlot team set to square off against their rivals in the championship. (This is where a choose your own adventure comes in. Viewers can opt to start the final game — which the sandlot kids obviously win — or risk ruining their idea of “The Sandlot”).
In the extended version, episode seven sees Smalls get called to announce an MLB playoff game, leaving the softball team scrambling to fill the ninth roster spot. Facing the possibility of forfeiting, an old hippy stirs in the background as the episode ends.
The eighth and final episode opens with them trying to fill Smalls’ spot. Denunez calls up his old hockey team — the Ducks. Just kidding. The hippy steps up, takes off his glasses and spits tobacco at the feet of the gang. Bertram is in. The game is on. They win. Everyone’s happy. Fade to black.
