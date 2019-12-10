Beaver Dam Area Orchestra presents Holiday Concerts Saturday

BDAO rehearses once per week during the school year and performs four public concerts in the Beaver Dam High School Auditorium.

“Our concerts are always free so they are accessible to anyone and everyone,” Zeman said.

The orchestra includes members from all walks of life.

“We have students, professionals, retirees and more – what they have most in common is their love for music,” he said.

BDAO’s first concert of the season, held Nov. 16, featured music from Gershwin, Vivaldi, Strauss and others. Thomas Heninger served as guest conductor.

Zeman said the orchestra always appreciates the loyal audiences that turn out to hear them perform.

Their Holiday Concert on Saturday will have two performances.

A shorter family concert begins at 5 p.m. The Heffron Family Foundation will once again provide gifts for children of all ages at this show.

A full-length concert with music from the earlier show and additional pieces starts at 7 p.m.

The Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre’s One Voice children’s chorus will be featured on two songs during the family concert only.