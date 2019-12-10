Beaver Dam Area Orchestra presents Holiday Concerts Saturday

The sounds of the season will ring out Saturday as the Beaver Dam Area Orchestra celebrates its 65th season with two holiday concerts.
The orchestra started out as the Beaver Dam Recreation Orchestra in the fall of 1954 when Glenn Wood, an instrumental music instructor in the Beaver Dam school system, was asked to create a community orchestra that would complement the community band and chorus already in existence. The Beaver Dam Parks and Recreation Department sponsored the orchestra for many years.
In 1989, the group elected to become an independent, nonprofit organization and changed its name to the Beaver Dam Area Orchestra.
A nine-member board of directors oversees policy, fundraising and community relations. Support for the organization comes from the generosity of individuals and the business community.
Wood directed the orchestra for 37 years.
Current director Richard Zeman began conducting the BDAO in the fall of 1992.
“I had a chance to play in Glenn’s orchestra when I first came to town. He was the music director from 1954 when it started until he retired and then I came on board,” said Zeman. “So the crazy thing about these 65 years is that there’s only been two directors, which is kind of cool.”
The orchestra continues to grow, now boasting an active musician roster of more than 90 individuals from six counties.
BDAO rehearses once per week during the school year and performs four public concerts in the Beaver Dam High School Auditorium.
“Our concerts are always free so they are accessible to anyone and everyone,” Zeman said.
The orchestra includes members from all walks of life.
“We have students, professionals, retirees and more – what they have most in common is their love for music,” he said.
BDAO’s first concert of the season, held Nov. 16, featured music from Gershwin, Vivaldi, Strauss and others. Thomas Heninger served as guest conductor.
Zeman said the orchestra always appreciates the loyal audiences that turn out to hear them perform.
Their Holiday Concert on Saturday will have two performances.
A shorter family concert begins at 5 p.m. The Heffron Family Foundation will once again provide gifts for children of all ages at this show.
A full-length concert with music from the earlier show and additional pieces starts at 7 p.m.
The Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre’s One Voice children’s chorus will be featured on two songs during the family concert only.
They will be singing along with the world premiere of “O Come All Ye Faithful,” composed by Wm. Louis Brux. Brux is currently the organist at First Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. The song will also be played during the second performance.
BDAO will host one more concert in mid-April, and then the orchestra’s 65th season will draw to a close. The community band starts rehearsing in May.
“There’s wonderful enthusiasm, tradition and musical talent in this community,” said Zeman. “I encourage people to come and enjoy it.”
For more information, go to bdorchestra.com.
