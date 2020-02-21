Get your 'oompah' on in Mayville

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The couple said they started out going to see bluegrass groups and have learned to polka, fox trot and waltz.

“If you can walk you can dance. It’s just 1-2-3, 1-2-3. We’re not real fast, we basically just waltz to a polka and do it our way,” said Norman.

He recalled getting in front of a band at one dance and the band helped him by counting 1-2-3 out loud.

“You meet so many nice people when you go to all these dances and then end up seeing them at different places. It gets you away, it’s good exercise and a lot of fun,” Sharon said.

Tom Vollmer of Mayville said he’s been dancing since he was a kid and has come to every dance the Lions have held.

“What’s too bad is I don’t see enough people from Mayville here. If you don’t like to dance, you can still have a great time talking to people,” he said.

Gudex-Kamrath agreed with that thought and said, “It’s a nice place to socialize or play cards while supporting our community.”

Regular attendees Harry and Rae Ann Schroeder said they’ve gone dancing every weekend for the past 10 years. It all started when the couple took ballroom dancing lessons before their daughter’s wedding.