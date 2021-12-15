Josh Turner makes Lake Delton stop as part of holiday tour

Country musician Josh Turner is coming to the Crystal Grand Music Theatre in Lake Delton as part of his first annual Holiday and the Hits Tour.

Turner released his first Christmas album, "King Size Mange," in October and is promoting it with the first Christmas tour of his career. One of Turner's most treasured childhood memories was listening to country legend Randy Travis's "An Old Time Christmas" holiday album.

"King Size Manger is an album I am extremely proud of and I have had lots of fun playing songs from it for my fans this season," said Turner. "I was very involved in the making of this record because I wanted it to be a record my fans listen to year after year and never get tired of."

Three of the four original songs on "King Size Manger" were written by Turner and he arranged five tracks on the 11-song album. The album does sprinkle in other genres such as bluegrass, swing and Hawaiian.

The show is scheduled for 7 p.m., Dec. 17. Tickets are still available for most sections and range from $19.95 for value seating to $150.00 for VIP. Another country singer, Mo Pitney, will be opening.

"I've played in Wisconsin many times and always love playing for the fans there," said Turner, a South Carolina native.