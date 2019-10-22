Tight vocal harmonies backed up by the energetic sounds of a mountain of instruments will fill Kamps Auditorium in the next few months as a winter concert series gets underway at the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre Fine Arts Center.
Although BDACT’s roots are in theater, the primary purpose of the nonprofit organization’s new facility is to bring performing arts to the community.
Another area nonprofit, the Horicon Phoenix Program, was approached by a member of BDACT about the possibility of lining up some bands to play at the venue.
Phoenix Executive Director Liz Darner said Kim Doyle contacted the group because she and her friends enjoy the Phoenix Program’s Music at the Market, held in Horicon’s Kiwanis Park during the summer.
“She likes the music that we book here on Wednesday nights and thought maybe we could do something similar at BDACT,” said Darner. “We’re partnering with them and it’s really a cool deal because these are ticketed events and we can bring in bands that we couldn’t normally bring to the market or the Jersey Street Festival because we have very limited budgets there.”
Darner said she attends a variety of shows in the region with Horicon Phoenix President Christine Schmitz and keeps track of what shows are popular with audiences.
“We live an hour from Appleton, Madison and Milwaukee so we go wherever the shows are and see a lot of different music and one band leads to another,” she said. "A lot of people are connected. We are always looking to book bands that are original, accessible and yet a little bit unique."
The Horicon Phoenix Program will present the BDACT Fire & Ice Concert Series starting Nov. 9.
Contemporary bluegrass/jamgrass groups Chicken Wire Empire and Monsters of Grass are up first.
“Chicken Wire Empire is a band that we’ve admired for a while. They’re from Milwaukee and one of their members, Ryan Ogburn, has played in Horicon several times with Dead Horses and Buffalo Gospel and he’s really excited to come back and play in the area for us,” said Darner.
Two duos, Nickel & Rose and SistaStrings are set to perform Dec. 7.
“Oh my gosh, don’t miss that show,” Darner said. “They’re just amazing and they’ll even play together. At each of these shows there will probably be a mashup of both bands at some point.”
The Roots/Americana quartet Copper Box with a vast array of string, woodwind, brass and percussion instruments is on the docket for Jan. 4. Madpolecats, a local favorite with a unique style, will open the show that evening.
“We definitely love and appreciate local and regional bands that write original music or have some sort of a twist – there’s so much talent around here," said Darner.
“We’re really excited about the concert series in Beaver Dam and want people to enjoy themselves," she said. "You’re invited to get up and dance wherever you want. Have fun but be respectful of those around you.”
Concessions will be available at all the concerts. Doors open at 6 p.m., with opening acts taking the stage at 7 p.m.
Beaver Dam Community Theatre aims to stage a varied genre of positive revenue-generating events at the Fine Arts Center. BDACT’s performance season is determined by its production/show selection committee. Directors and coordinators earn a stipend plus a percentage of the show’s profits. Anyone interested in bringing a concert, comedian, vocal group or other performance to the facility can contact bdact.org.
