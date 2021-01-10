WATCH NOW: Sauk City resident Sam Ness performs Jan. 9 at Baraboo's Al Ringling Brewing Co.

Sauk City musician Sam Ness performs for a crowd of people Jan. 9 at Al Ringling Brewing Co. in Baraboo. It was the 23-year-old's last performance before he takes a break and head up north to work on writing songs and a book. He plans to resume performing in May.

Sauk City musician Sam Ness performed his final show before he takes a break to head up north and work on some other projects.

The 23-year-old singer/songwriter performed original songs he wrote as well as cover songs written by other artists for a crowd Jan. 9 at Al Ringling Brewing Co. in Baraboo. It was his last show before he takes a break from touring to head to a cabin up north to reflect on his time as a musician, write additional songs and a book.

Ness has travelled all over the world to perform his music including the entire United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Australia and New Zealand for the past five years. He plans to return to performing in May.

He just released his third album “Down the Road.” Those looking for more on Ness and his music can visit his website www.samness.us or Facebook page.

Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.