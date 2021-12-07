Portage singer Blumberg making name for himself

A local musician is building an online presence.
Nathaniel Blumberg, a singer who specializes in easy listening, pop and Christian music, has been singing in local venues for the majority of his life. He has released two albums, "Believe" in 2010 and "Dare to Dream" in 2020. Both are available on Spotify as well as YouTube. Blumberg's music has also been on iHeart and Pandora Radio.
"I started singing when I was 9 years old," said Blumberg. "I got my first solo when I was in third grade. I sang 'Dear Santa, If You Got the Measles'. That was for a Christmas program. Ever since then, I sang in school plays, concerts, that type of thing."
Blumberg was raised in Lake Delton neighboring Noah's Ark Waterpark. He graduated from Dells High School in 2003. After growing up around music, Blumberg attended the University of Wisconsin-Baraboo/Sauk County (now known as University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County) before transferring to University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point to finish his bachelor of arts degree in music.
After receiving his degree, Blumberg's first opportunity to exercise his passion came in a church. He was the Director of Music for the Reedsburg United Methodist Church for five years. Along with churches, Blumberg has performed in restaurants, clubs, weddings and funerals.
YouTube has been a major outlet for Blumberg in expanding his brand. He has videos with celebrity endorsements on his channel, including pop singer Debbie Gibson, country singer Billy Gilman and actress Karolyn Grimes. All of his music is on his channel as well as covers of notable songs from major artists and individual performances.
In addition to his music, Blumberg is a front desk employee for the Atlantis Hotel in the Dells.