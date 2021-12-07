Portage singer Blumberg making name for himself

A local musician is building an online presence.

Nathaniel Blumberg, a singer who specializes in easy listening, pop and Christian music, has been singing in local venues for the majority of his life. He has released two albums, "Believe" in 2010 and "Dare to Dream" in 2020. Both are available on Spotify as well as YouTube. Blumberg's music has also been on iHeart and Pandora Radio.

"I started singing when I was 9 years old," said Blumberg. "I got my first solo when I was in third grade. I sang 'Dear Santa, If You Got the Measles'. That was for a Christmas program. Ever since then, I sang in school plays, concerts, that type of thing."

Blumberg was raised in Lake Delton neighboring Noah's Ark Waterpark. He graduated from Dells High School in 2003. After growing up around music, Blumberg attended the University of Wisconsin-Baraboo/Sauk County (now known as University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County) before transferring to University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point to finish his bachelor of arts degree in music.