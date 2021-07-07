 Skip to main content
Tonight's Beaver Dam and Horicon concerts called off
web only alert

Tonight's Beaver Dam and Horicon concerts called off

Swan City Park Band Shell (copy)

The Swan City Park band shell is shown in this file photo.

 DAILY CITIZEN FILE PHOTO

Two area park concerts scheduled to perform tonight have been canceled due to rain.

Beaver Dam Community Activities & Services announced that the Loco Vocals concert in Swan City Park will not take place tonight and arrangements for a new date are being made.

The Belle Weather concert at Kiwanis Park in Horicon has also been called off. The Horicon Phoenix group has rescheduled that band for Sept. 1.

