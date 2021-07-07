Tonight's Beaver Dam and Horicon concerts called off

Two area park concerts scheduled to perform tonight have been canceled due to rain.
Beaver Dam Community Activities & Services announced that the Loco Vocals concert in Swan City Park will not take place tonight and arrangements for a new date are being made.
The Belle Weather concert at Kiwanis Park in Horicon has also been called off. The Horicon Phoenix group has rescheduled that band for Sept. 1.
