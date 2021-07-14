 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Seippel Center hosts sounds of summer in Beaver Dam
WATCH NOW: Seippel Center hosts sounds of summer in Beaver Dam

An appreciative audience took in the sweet sounds of smooth jazz Tuesday night at the Seippel Center for Music and the Arts.

The center at 1605 N. Spring St. in Beaver Dam introduced its summer concert series in 2019 and put it on pause in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Live music returned last week as the concert series got underway with a performance by the Beaver Dam Community Band, followed by Tuesday’s show featuring The Monica Hrudik Jazz Combo.

The free concerts previously took place on the Seippel Center’s front lawn. This summer the performances are located behind the homestead in the Seippel garden, which reduces any disruptive traffic noise.

Summertime serenade

The Monica Hrudik Jazz Combo performs "Moon River" Tuesday night at the Seippel Center for Music and the Arts, 1605 N. Spring St., Beaver Dam. Free concerts take place in the center's garden area on Tuesdays through Aug.17, starting at 6:30 p.m.

The public is invited to bring a blanket, lawn chair and a picnic basket to enjoy the concerts. Parking is available in the National Exchange Bank lot next door to the center. All shows begin on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.

The Loco Vocals, a Beaver Dam quartet with back-up band, will take the garden stage next week performing music from the 1950s through today. The group is celebrating its 10th season together their show will feature many Motown hits.

Musical highlights from “Hamilton,” “West Side Story,” “Shrek” and more can be heard on July 27 when the BDACT Broadway Showstoppers perform.

Next month’s concerts include an encore performance by the 50-member Beaver Dam Community Band on Aug. 3; Whiskey Flats on Aug. 10; and Big Band Jazz on Aug. 17.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

If you go

What: Seippel Summer Concert Series

Where: Seippel Center for Music and the Arts

When: Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. through Aug. 17

Cost: Free

