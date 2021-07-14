WATCH NOW: Seippel Center hosts sounds of summer in Beaver Dam

An appreciative audience took in the sweet sounds of smooth jazz Tuesday night at the Seippel Center for Music and the Arts.

The center at 1605 N. Spring St. in Beaver Dam introduced its summer concert series in 2019 and put it on pause in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Live music returned last week as the concert series got underway with a performance by the Beaver Dam Community Band, followed by Tuesday’s show featuring The Monica Hrudik Jazz Combo.

The free concerts previously took place on the Seippel Center’s front lawn. This summer the performances are located behind the homestead in the Seippel garden, which reduces any disruptive traffic noise.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The public is invited to bring a blanket, lawn chair and a picnic basket to enjoy the concerts. Parking is available in the National Exchange Bank lot next door to the center. All shows begin on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.

The Loco Vocals, a Beaver Dam quartet with back-up band, will take the garden stage next week performing music from the 1950s through today. The group is celebrating its 10th season together their show will feature many Motown hits.