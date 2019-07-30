Around Town 7/30/19

Farmers market: 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Heritage Village Shops Parking Lot, 1645 N. Spring St., Beaver Dam. Local farmers and vendors sell flowers, plants, fresh homegrown vegetables, fresh herbs, homemade crafts, homemade soaps, fresh eggs and much more.

Support group: 5 p.m.-6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church (room 121, basement, end of the hall, last room on the left), 308 Oneida St., Beaver Dam. Al-Anon is a mutual support group of peers who share their experience in applying the Al-Anon principles to problems related to the effects of a problem drinker, or any addict, in their lives. al-anon.org

Art in the Park: 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Kiwanis Park, 760 S. Hubbard St., Horicon. Program is in coordination with the Horicon Phoenix group's Music at the Market Wednesday night concert series at Kiwanis Park. Stop by the Horicon Public Library tent for Art in the Park and crafting fun where kids can create unique crafts to take home. horicon.lib.wi.us

Dungeons and Dragons: 6 p.m.-7:45 p.m., Horicon Public Library, 404 E. Lake St., Horicon. Teens and young adults meet to play Dungeons and Dragons; new game players are always welcome. horicon.lib.wi.us

Thursday