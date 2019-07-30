Around Town 7/30/19

Submit an event for Around Town online at wiscnews.com/users/admin/calendar/event at least three business days before the event date. For a complete listing of calendar events, visit wiscnews.com/bdc/calendar.
Today
Optimist meeting: 7 a.m., Higher Grounds Coffee Shop, N7156 E. Plaza Drive, Beaver Dam. The Beaver Dam Optimist Club meets every Tuesday.
Bible camp: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 311 West Mackie St., Beaver Dam. At Adventure Camp, Bible-learning experiences kids see, hear, touch and even taste. Fun crafts, team-building games, cool Bible songs and tasty treats are just a few of the standout activities that help faith flow into real life. Since everything is hands-on, kids might get a little messy. Be sure to send them in play clothes and safe shoes. Lunch and snacks will be provided. Registration required. vbspro.events/p/events/adventurecamp2019
Gardener volunteer helpline: 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Dodge County Administration Building, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau. The Dodge County Master Gardener Association and Dodge County UW-Extension Ask a Master Gardener Helpline. Volunteers will answer questions about horticultural topics 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and 1-4 p.m. Thursdays during the growing season through Sept. 5. Inquiries can be emailed to askamastergardener@att.net, call 920-386-3790 or visit the office. dodge.extension.wisc.edu
Dog show: 2 p.m.-3 p.m., Fox Lake Community Center, 248 E. State St., Fox Lake . Soda Pups Dog Show features performing pooches and their amazing tricks.
Teen Tuesday: 2 p.m.-3 p.m., Beaver Dam Community Library, 311 N. Spring St., Beaver Dam. Ages 11-18 welcome to drop in to create, connect and challenge self or team with art projects that may run 90 minutes. For details and descriptions, see summer program booklet, library events calendar or visit http://bit.ly/summerprogrambooklet or http://bit.ly/librarysummercalendar. cityofbeaverdam.com/library
Potluck: 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Beaver Dam Community Library, 311 N. Spring St., Beaver Dam. The monthly Blue Zones Potluck Moai. Bring a dish to pass and share a meal with neighbors. Open to all. facebook.com/events/573098613197271
Community forum: 10 a.m.-12 a.m., Aging and Disability Resource Center, 50 N. Portland Ave., Fond du Lac. Alzheimer's Association forum for family caregivers, community members, professionals and people with the disease to find out how to better serve the Dodge and Fond du Lac counties. Q&A time allotted. Bring a friend or family member. Light snacks and refreshments served. Registration is requested; call 800-272-3900. alz.org/wi
Wednesday
Live Theater: 7 p.m.-9 p.m., Varies. BDACT Fine Arts Center, 117 W. Maple Ave., Beaver Dam. Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre presents its summer musical, "Annie." Based on the comic strip, "Little Orphan Annie," tells the story of a charming orphan who escapes the cruelty of Miss Hannigan to be rescued by billionaire "Daddy Warbucks." Recipient of multiple Tony Awards and known world-wide for its song, "Tomorrow, "Annie" is uplifting entertainment for all ages. bdact.org
Farmers market: 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Heritage Village Shops Parking Lot, 1645 N. Spring St., Beaver Dam. Local farmers and vendors sell flowers, plants, fresh homegrown vegetables, fresh herbs, homemade crafts, homemade soaps, fresh eggs and much more.
Support group: 5 p.m.-6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church (room 121, basement, end of the hall, last room on the left), 308 Oneida St., Beaver Dam. Al-Anon is a mutual support group of peers who share their experience in applying the Al-Anon principles to problems related to the effects of a problem drinker, or any addict, in their lives. al-anon.org
Art in the Park: 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Kiwanis Park, 760 S. Hubbard St., Horicon. Program is in coordination with the Horicon Phoenix group's Music at the Market Wednesday night concert series at Kiwanis Park. Stop by the Horicon Public Library tent for Art in the Park and crafting fun where kids can create unique crafts to take home. horicon.lib.wi.us
Dungeons and Dragons: 6 p.m.-7:45 p.m., Horicon Public Library, 404 E. Lake St., Horicon. Teens and young adults meet to play Dungeons and Dragons; new game players are always welcome. horicon.lib.wi.us
Thursday
Thursday Performer Series: 2 p.m.-2:45 p.m., Beaver Dam Community Library, 311 N. Spring St., Beaver Dam. Performances by storytellers, musicians, magicians, bingo, an educational animal show and an interactive program with a DNR educator for all ages each week at the library. For details and descriptions, see summer program booklet, library events calendar or visit http://bit.ly/summerprogrambooklet or http://bit.ly/librarysummercalendar. cityofbeaverdam.com/library
Evening Knitting: 5:30 p.m.-7:45 p.m., Horicon Public Library, 404 E. Lake St., Horicon. Evening Knitting Group meets on Thursdays through May. New knitters are always welcome. horicon.lib.wi.us
Movie: 6 p.m.-8 p.m., Horicon Public Library, 404 E. Lake St., Horicon. Showing a classic kids movie staring one very lovable extra terrestrial. Popcorn provided. horicon.lib.wi.us
Magic: The Gathering: 6 p.m.-7:45 p.m., Horicon Public Library, 404 E. Lake St., Horicon. Teens and young adults meet each Thursday to play Magic: The Gathering. New game players are always welcome. horicon.lib.wi.us
Friday
Farmers market: 7 a.m.-12 p.m., Courthouse Square, E. Oak St., Juneau. Juneau Farmers Market, every Friday through October in the downtown Business District. For more information, email info@juneaucitychamber.com.
Friday Fun: 10 a.m.-11 a.m., Beaver Dam Community Library, 311 N. Spring St., Beaver Dam. All ages and abilities welcome. Program will feature a movie or a craft. Free popcorn served at movies. For details and descriptions, see summer program booklet, library events calendar or visit http://bit.ly/summerprogrambooklet or http://bit.ly/librarysummercalendar. cityofbeaverdam.com/library
End of Summer Party: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Riverside Park, , Fox Lake. Fox Lake Public Library Friends "End of the Summer Reading Event" with face painting, fishing, caricatures, canoe rides and large yard games. Don Kosnicki and his daughter Becca will provide music. Free popcorn with hot dogs, water, and candy bars for $1 each. For more information, call 920-928-3223.
Constellation Placemats: 12 p.m.-1 p.m., Horicon Public Library, 404 E. Lake St., Horicon. Create constellation artwork, and then laminate it to create a re-usable placemat. Meeting in the Children's Area. horicon.lib.wi.us