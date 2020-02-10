Around Town 2/10/20

Submit an event for Around Town online at wiscnews.com/users/admin/calendar/event at least three business days before the event date. For a complete listing of calendar events, visit wiscnews.com/bdc/calendar.
Today
Knitting: 5:30-7 p.m., Fox Lake Public Library, 117 W. State St, Fox Lake . Knitting group is open to all levels of experience. Instructor is available to teach anyone interested in learning.
Support Group: 6:30-8 p.m., Community Awareness and Recovery Environment for Dodge County, 900 Green Valley Road, Suite 2, Beaver Dam. Self Management And Recovery Training Support Group for those choosing a life of recovery. carefordc.org
Choral Fest: 7 p.m., Beaver Dam High School Fieldhouse, 500 Gould St., Beaver Dam. Beaver Dam Unified School District Choral Fest 2020 “Celebrating Black History Month Through Music,” features all district chorus members from grades 4-12. Music from a variety of genres will be performed including a group performance of “Celebration” by the entire district chorus.
Tuesday
Crochet: 10 a.m. to noon, Fox Lake Public Library, 117 W. State St., Fox Lake. From beginner to experienced, everyone is welcome to crochet with others who love the craft.
Teen Tuesday: 3:15-4:15 p.m., Beaver Dam Community Library, 311 N. Spring St., Beaver Dam. Open to ages 11-18. No signup required. Activities are different each month and include crafts, challenges, and edible projects. cityofbeaverdam.com/library
Cooking Demonstration, Potluck: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Horicon Public Library, 404 E. Lake St., Horicon. Blue Zones Group of Dodge County healthy cooking demonstration and potluck. horicon.lib.wi.us
Support Group: 5:45-7:15 p.m., Higher Grounds Coffee Shop, N7156 E. Plaza Drive, Suite 102, Beaver Dam. A support group for people who have been diagnosed with cancer and for their family and friends. Open to those who are newly diagnosed, those in treatment, and those who have been cancer-free for weeks or years. facebook.com/bdtlc
Lions meeting: 6 p.m., Rock Golf Club, 700 County Park Road, Waupun. Waupun Lions meet the second and fourth Tuesday of the month from September to May.
Lecture series: 6-7 p.m., Beaver Dam Community Hospital Institute for Movement and Orthopedics Rehabilitation Gym, 705 S. University Ave., Suite 150, Beaver Dam. Lecture Series, held the second Tuesday of the month from September through May. Light refreshments served. For more information or to reserve your spot, call 920-219-4009.
Support group: 7-8 p.m., Community Awareness and Recovery Environment for Dodge County, 900 Green Valley Road Suite 2, Beaver Dam. Al-Anon is a mutual support group of peers who share their experience in applying the Al-Anon principles to problems related to the effects of a problem drinker, or any addict, in their lives. al-anon.org
Wednesday
Support group: 5-6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, room 121, basement, 308 Oneida St., Beaver Dam. Al-Anon is a mutual support group of peers who share their experience in applying the Al-Anon principles to problems related to the effects of a problem drinker, or any addict, in their lives. al-anon.org
Valentine Cardmaking: 6-7 p.m., Horicon Public Library, 404 E. Lake St., Horicon. Homemade Valentine Cardmaking for all ages. All supplies provided. horicon.lib.wi.us
Thursday
Support Group: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Community Awareness and Recovery Environment for Dodge County, 900 Green Valley Road, Suite 2, Beaver Dam. Self Management And Recovery Training Support Group for the family members and friends of someone with an addiction. carefordc.org
Mindfulness and Meditation: 7-8 p.m., Old Hickory Golf Club, W7596 Highway 33 East, Beaver Dam. Dodge County Women’s Club presents Self Love: Your Relationship With Complete Well-Being with Julie Maree who shares the importance of mindfulness and meditation. Wear comfortable clothing to participate in a series of guided exercises. https://www.dodgecountywomensclub.com/events-1/self-love-your-relationship-with-complete-well-being
Support Group: 8:30-9:30 p.m., Community Awareness and Recovery Environment for Dodge County, 900 Green Valley Road, Suite 2, Beaver Dam. Self Management And Recovery Training Support Group for those choosing a life of recovery. carefordc.org
Support Group: 10-11:30 a.m., Columbus Community Hospital Diamond Room, 1515 Park Ave., Columbus. Support group for family, friends and other persons caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s or related dementia. Ask questions, share tips, learn problem-solving techniques, find resources, and discover you are not alone. alzwisc.org