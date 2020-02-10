Around Town 2/10/20

Support group: 7-8 p.m., Community Awareness and Recovery Environment for Dodge County, 900 Green Valley Road Suite 2, Beaver Dam. Al-Anon is a mutual support group of peers who share their experience in applying the Al-Anon principles to problems related to the effects of a problem drinker, or any addict, in their lives. al-anon.org

Wednesday

Support group: 5-6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, room 121, basement, 308 Oneida St., Beaver Dam. Al-Anon is a mutual support group of peers who share their experience in applying the Al-Anon principles to problems related to the effects of a problem drinker, or any addict, in their lives. al-anon.org

Valentine Cardmaking: 6-7 p.m., Horicon Public Library, 404 E. Lake St., Horicon. Homemade Valentine Cardmaking for all ages. All supplies provided. horicon.lib.wi.us

Thursday

Support Group: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Community Awareness and Recovery Environment for Dodge County, 900 Green Valley Road, Suite 2, Beaver Dam. Self Management And Recovery Training Support Group for the family members and friends of someone with an addiction. carefordc.org