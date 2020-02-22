Around Town 2/22/20

Submit an event for Around Town online at wiscnews.com/users/admin/calendar/event at least three business days before the event date. For a complete listing of calendar events, visit wiscnews.com/bdc/calendar.

Today

Trivia Night: 5 p.m., $10 per person, team of 8. Horicon American Legion Post 157, 735 S. Hubbard St., Horicon. Horicon FFA Alumni Association trivia night to raise funds for a new greenhouse at Horicon High School. Doors open at 5 p.m. for food and refreshments, with trivia at 7 p.m. Walk-ins welcome.

Monday

Knitting: 5:30-7 p.m., Fox Lake Public Library, 117 W. State St, Fox Lake . Knitting group is open to all levels of experience. Instructor is available to teach anyone interested in learning.

Support Group: 6:30-8 p.m., Community Awareness and Recovery Environment for Dodge County, 900 Green Valley Road, Suite 2, Beaver Dam. Self Management And Recovery Training Support Group for those choosing a life of recovery. carefordc.org

Tuesday

Crochet: 10 a.m. to noon, Fox Lake Public Library, 117 W. State St., Fox Lake. From beginner to experienced, everyone is welcome to crochet with others who love the craft.

Fundraiser: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Menu prices. Benvenuto's Italian Restaurant, 831 Park Ave., Beaver Dam. Knights of Columbus, Assembly 1206 Dine-out day with 20% of dine-in, carry-out and/or delivery orders donated when this deal is mentioned.

Support Group: 5:45-7:15 p.m., Higher Grounds Coffee Shop, N7156 E. Plaza Drive, Suite 102, Beaver Dam. A support group for people who have been diagnosed with cancer and for their family and friends. Open to those who are newly diagnosed, those in treatment, and those who have been cancer-free for weeks or years. facebook.com/bdtlc

Lions meeting: 6 p.m., Rock Golf Club, 700 County Park Road, Waupun. Waupun Lions meet the second and fourth Tuesday of the month from September to May.

Concert: 7 p.m., $10 adults, $5 students. eaver Dam High School Auditorium, 500 Gould St., Beaver Dam. The Cat's Pajamas-Vocal Band, a cappella group, will perform pop classics and hits from today in an innovative and funk-infused a cappella style. Pre-show entertainment will be the BD Unified School District Elementary Choirs, Treble Threat, and Good Old Acappella Tickets available at the door. For more information, visit vocalmeow.com.

Support group: 7-8 p.m., Community Awareness and Recovery Environment for Dodge County, 900 Green Valley Road Suite 2, Beaver Dam. Al-Anon is a mutual support group of peers who share their experience in applying the Al-Anon principles to problems related to the effects of a problem drinker, or any addict, in their lives. al-anon.org

Wednesday

Medical Walk-in Clinic: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., $30. Church Health Services, Inc., 115 N Center St, Beaver Dam. Medical walk-in clinics are for adults who do not have health insurance and are less than 200% of the Federal Poverty Levels for income. No appointment is needed. For more information, call 887-1766 or email info@churchclinic.org. churchclinic.org

Classic Movie: 2-5 p.m., Beaver Dam Community Library, 311 N. Spring St., Beaver Dam. The classic film "Sing you Sinners" is about three brothers played by Fred MacMurray, Bing Crosby and Donald O'Connor trying to scrape by helping their widowed mother. Shown prior to the movie, an hour comedy show from "I Love Lucy" called "Lucy hunts for Uranium." facebook.com/events/241134523553312

Support group: 5-6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, room 121, basement, 308 Oneida St., Beaver Dam. Al-Anon is a mutual support group of peers who share their experience in applying the Al-Anon principles to problems related to the effects of a problem drinker, or any addict, in their lives. al-anon.org

Thursday

Support Group: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Community Awareness and Recovery Environment for Dodge County, 900 Green Valley Road, Suite 2, Beaver Dam. Self Management And Recovery Training Support Group for the family members and friends of someone with an addiction. carefordc.org

Support Group: 8:30-9:30 p.m., Community Awareness and Recovery Environment for Dodge County, 900 Green Valley Road, Suite 2, Beaver Dam. Self Management And Recovery Training Support Group for those choosing a life of recovery. carefordc.org

Kindergarten Registration: 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Van Brunt Elementary School, 611 Mill St., Horicon. The 2020 4K and 5K kindergarten registration for the Horicon School District is scheduled for kids who will be age four or five by Sept. 1. Call the school office at 920-485-4423 to receive proper materials or to schedule an appointment for their child. Walk in screenings will not be honored.

Master Gardener meeting: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Dodge County Administration Building, 127 E. Oak St., Juneau. Dodge County Master Gardener Association will meet the fourth Thursday of the month. Open to gardeners of all levels of experience and skill. Participants will also become familiar with the Master Gardener program and meet others with gardening interests. For more information, call 920-386-3790, visit the website or email askamastergardener@att.net. dodge.extension.wisc.edu

Friday

Fish Fry: 4-7 p.m., 3 piece for $10, 2 piece for $9 and 1 piece for $8. Sacred Heart Parish, 950 Washington St., Horicon. Fish fry meal includes choice of fried or baked cod, parsley potatoes or french fries, coleslaw and coffee or milk. sheartchurch@sbcglobal.net

Fish Fry: 5-7 p.m., $10.50, senior discounts, kids pricing. St. Joseph Parish Center, 26 N. Division St., Waupun. Waupun Knights of Columbus all-you-can-eat fish fry serving beer battered cod, French fries, potato salad, cole slaw, marble rye bread, dill pickles, coffee, and milk. Soda and beer available for purchase. Carry-out available.