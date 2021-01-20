 Skip to main content
Community Calendar 1/20/21-2/20/21
AROUND TOWN

Community Calendar 1/20/21-2/20/21

Submit an event for the Community Calendar online at http://wiscnews.com/events at least one week prior to the event, by noon on Wednesday to be included in the printed calendar. A complete listing of calendar events can be found online.

Wednesday, Jan 20

Ag Plastics Recycling:

10 a.m., to noon,

Sauk County Highway Shop, 620 Linn St., Baraboo. Recycle silage bags, bunker covers, bale wrap, plastic feed bags, and hoop film for free. Drop offs are accepted. 608-355-4842. https://go.evvnt.com/726213-0

Friday, Jan 22

Right to Life Rally, 3:30-4 p.m.,

Sauk County Courthouse, 515 Oak St., Baraboo. Right to Life Rally. 608-495-0868.

Tuesday, Feb 2

Absentee Landowner Webinar 1:

6:30-7:30 p.m.,

Sauk County. Learn about the connection between land use and water quality, basics of soil types, soil productivity, and limitations. 608-355-4842. https://go.evvnt.com/726271-0

Tuesday, Feb 9

Absentee Landowner Webinar 2:

6:30-7:30 p.m.,

Sauk County. Learn about soil health, soil fertility, manure applications, basics of conservation practices (including cover crops and reduced tillage), farmland preservation programs, and regulations. 608-355-4842. https://go.evvnt.com/726272-0

Tuesday, Feb 16

Absentee Landowner Webinar 3:

6:30-7:30 p.m.,

Sauk County. Learn about the importance of a multi-year written lease, the economics of crop production, what goes into a goo lease, and considerations for a fair price. 608-355-4842. https://go.evvnt.com/726274-0

