Community Calendar 1/20/21-2/20/21

Wednesday, Jan 20
Ag Plastics Recycling:
10 a.m., to noon,
Sauk County Highway Shop, 620 Linn St., Baraboo. Recycle silage bags, bunker covers, bale wrap, plastic feed bags, and hoop film for free. Drop offs are accepted. 608-355-4842. https://go.evvnt.com/726213-0
Friday, Jan 22
Right to Life Rally, 3:30-4 p.m.,
Sauk County Courthouse, 515 Oak St., Baraboo. Right to Life Rally. 608-495-0868.
Tuesday, Feb 2
Absentee Landowner Webinar 1:
6:30-7:30 p.m.,
Sauk County. Learn about the connection between land use and water quality, basics of soil types, soil productivity, and limitations. 608-355-4842. https://go.evvnt.com/726271-0
Tuesday, Feb 9
Absentee Landowner Webinar 2:
6:30-7:30 p.m.,
Sauk County. Learn about soil health, soil fertility, manure applications, basics of conservation practices (including cover crops and reduced tillage), farmland preservation programs, and regulations. 608-355-4842. https://go.evvnt.com/726272-0
Tuesday, Feb 16
Absentee Landowner Webinar 3:
6:30-7:30 p.m.,
Sauk County. Learn about the importance of a multi-year written lease, the economics of crop production, what goes into a goo lease, and considerations for a fair price. 608-355-4842. https://go.evvnt.com/726274-0