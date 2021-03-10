Community Calendar 3/10/21-4/21/21

Submit an event for the Community Calendar online at wiscnews.com/events at least one week prior to the event, by noon on Wednesday to be included in the printed calendar. A complete listing of calendar events can be found online.

Saturday, Mar 13

Drive-thru Pi Day Pie Sale: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 310 Second St., Baraboo. Homemade pie sale. Drive-thru the St. Joseph parking lot; choose a flavor, pay and pick up pie. Six flavors to choose from. 608-963-8290.

Wednesday, Mar 17

Ag Plastics Recycling: 10 a.m. to noon, Sauk County Highway Shop, 620 Linn St., Baraboo. Recycle silage bags, bunker covers, bale wrap, plastic feed bags, and hoop film for free. Drop offs are accepted. 608-355-4842. https://go.evvnt.com/726214-0

Friday, Mar 26

Kept Pure in All Ages Conference: 6:30 a.m.- March 27, noon, 850 Clark St., 850 Clark St., Reedsburg. A theological conference on the authentic text of the Greek New Testament with Dr. Jeffrey T. Riddle. 608-524-5856. https://go.evvnt.com/730627-0