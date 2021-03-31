 Skip to main content
Community Calendar 3/31/21-4/30/21
AROUND TOWN

Community Calendar 3/31/21-4/30/21

Submit an event for the Community Calendar online at wiscnews.com/events at least one week prior to the event, by noon on Wednesday to be included in the printed calendar. A complete listing of calendar events can be found online.

Thursday, Apr 1

CESA 5 Board of Control Meeting: 7-8 p.m., CESA 5, 626 E. Slifer St., Portage. Board of Control meeting. 608-745-5411. https://go.evvnt.com/757214-0

Monday, Apr 19

Virtual Community Meal: 5:30-7:30 p.m., 6:8, 821 Industry Road, Sauk City. Free virtual meal, virtual bingo, makingservicepersonal.org. Great prizes including $50 cash for final round winner. 608-561-8468. https://go.evvnt.com/756846-0

