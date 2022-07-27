Community Calendar 7/27/22-8/27/22

Submit an event for the Community Calendar online at wiscnews.com/events at least one week prior to the event.

Thursday, July 28

Live Comedy: 7:30-9 p.m., Cambrian Comedy Club, 430 W. Munroe Ave., Wisconsin Dells. Live Comedy with Michael Palascak - tickets are $10 in advance, $15 day of show with two drink minimum observed. 608-355-1222. Tickets $15. https://go.evvnt.com/1233371-0

Friday, July 29

Reedikulus Day: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Downtown Reedsburg. Annual Reedikulus Day sidewalk sales. 608-415-7323. https://go.evvnt.com/1234058-0

Saturday, July 30

Book Signing: 9:30 a.m. to noon, Reach Out Lodi, 601 Clark St., Lodi. Book-signing event with local author with two published books offered for purchase. The books are appropriate for any age level. 608-333-4157.

Thursday, Aug. 4

Live Comedy: 7:30-9 p.m., Cambrian Comedy Club, 430 W. Munroe Ave., Wisconsin Dells. Live Comedy with Ellie Hino & Sarah Perry - tickets are $10 in advance, $15 day of show with two drink minimum observed. 608-355-1222. Tickets $15. https://go.evvnt.com/1242946-0

Saturday, Aug. 6

Charley's Pet Pageant: 2-5 p.m., The Pines Seasonal Camp-Resort, N1323 Highway N., Lyndon Station. Two teens throw a pet pageant for a local animal shelter. Enter your pet and help them raise money for the Carl W. Nelson Animal Shelter. There will be prizes, a raffle, pet kissing booth and treats. 608-697-8341. https://go.evvnt.com/1243782-0

Real Freedom Races and Family Fair: 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Necedah Lions Park, 901 N. Harvey St., Necedah. 5k/10k/Half Marathon Road Races with SWAG, vendor fair, food, live music, petting zoo, face painting, and fun for the whole family. 608-387-3282. Tickets $30. https://go.evvnt.com/1238916-0

Thursday, Aug. 11

Live Comedy: 7:30-9 p.m., Cambrian Comedy Club, 430 W. Munroe Ave., Wisconsin Dells. Live Comedy with Rob Brackenridge - tickets are $10 in advance, $15 day of show with two drink minimum observed. 608-355-1222. Tickets $15. https://go.evvnt.com/1242951-0

Thursday, Aug. 18

Live Comedy: 7:30-9 p.m., Cambrian Comedy Club, 430 W. Munroe Ave., Wisconsin Dells. Live Comedy with the Improv Lab - tickets are $10 in advance, $15 day of show with two drink minimum observed. 608-355-1222. Tickets $15. https://go.evvnt.com/1242957-0

Saturday, Aug. 20

Preservation of Harvest: 9-10 a.m., History Center, 900 Second Ave., Baraboo. The Sauk County Master Gardeners Association will discuss the Preservation of Harvest; Putting the Garden to Bed at the Baraboo Community Gardens. 608 356-6964.

Thursday, Aug. 25

Live Comedy: 7:30-9 p.m., Cambrian Comedy Club, 430 W. Munroe Ave., Wisconsin Dells. Live Comedy with Chastity Washington- tickets are $10 in advance, $15 day of show with two drink minimum observed. 608-355-1222. Tickets $15. https://go.evvnt.com/1242965-0

Saturday, Aug. 27

Bee Gees Gold: The Tribute: 7-9:30 p.m., CAL Center, 1100 S. Albert Ave., Reedsburg. CAL Center Presents 2022-2023 Performing Arts Series. 608-768-8928. Tickets $25. https://go.evvnt.com/1165023-0

