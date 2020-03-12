Evers declares health emergency; prep tourneys restricted (copy)

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday declared a public health emergency, the state Capitol halted formal tours and the state high school athletics association moved to drastically limit attendance at a tournament in hopes of slowing the coronavirus' spread in Wisconsin.
Evers' declaration frees up resources and allows the Department of Health Services to buy, store and distribute medications regardless of health coverage. It also releases state funds to support local health departments with costs stemming from quarantines, authorizes the use of the Wisconsin National Guard and prohibits price gouging.
DHS Secretary Andrea Palm said during a news conference that the agency is recommending the cancellation of all events with more than 250 people. Evers said people should stop shaking hands to prevent the spread of the virus.
"'Wisconsin nice' is going to have to have a different look to it in the future," he said.
For most, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for a few, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illnesses, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the disease. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild cases recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe cases can take three to six weeks to recover.
Wisconsin had eight confirmed cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, as of Thursday afternoon. That was up from six cases Wednesday. The two new patients both had contact with someone who was confirmed to be infected earlier this week, health officials said.
Evers and Palm said the state was bracing for the return of 37 passengers evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, where they may have been exposed to the virus. Evers said National Guard troops will drive them to their homes when they land in the state, and they'll be placed in isolation. Guard spokesman Joe Trovoto said the residents were asymptomatic so far.
Brig. Gen. Joane Mathews, the Guard's second in command, said the troops will be unarmed but referred questions about whether the citizens would be placed in custody to DHS officials, who referred them to Trovato. He said if one of the group won't accept a ride, soldiers would work with DHS to find alternative means to get them home. He didn't elaborate.
Evers told reporters that the evacuees would not be placed under house arrest, but he, too, didn't elaborate.
Meanwhile, cancellations continued to mount.
The Department of Administration closed the state Capitol to tour groups indefinitely, but the building remains open to the public, at least for now.
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association moved to limit attendance at its remaining high school winter sports championship tournaments because of the virus, most notably the girls' basketball tournament underway at Resch Center near Green Bay. The policy limits attendance to 88 tickets per team, two supervisors and 22 team members.
The WIAA also announced the Kohl Center on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus won't be available to host the boys basketball championship tournament, currently scheduled for March 19-21. The WIAA's board and executive staff planned to meet to discuss options for the boys tournament and whether to continue the girls tournament.
President Donald Trump's campaign canceled his March 19 "Catholics for Trump" event in Milwaukee.
Marquette University suspended face-to-face instruction as of March 16, the first day back from spring break. Classes will be taught exclusively online through at least April 10 and students will not be allowed to return to university housing before that date. The University of Wisconsin-Madison and other UW System institutions have implemented similar suspensions.
Evers and Palm said K-12 public schools can remain open for now but should keep students in smaller groups.
Palm also advised people to stock up on at least two weeks' worth of supplies to ensure they have what they need in case they become ill and have to quarantine themselves.
She said she expects the state to soon reach its capacity for testing for the virus and may have to ask the federal government for help expanding the number of labs that can analyze samples.
The virus also wreaked havoc on preparations for the state's April 7 presidential primary and a special election in the 7th Congressional District on May 12. Evers urged as many people as possible to cast absentee ballots and avoid voting in person.
The state Elections Commissions held an emergency meeting Thursday in anticipation that DHS will prohibit special voting deputies from entering nursing homes to help residents fill out absentee ballots.
The commission voted unanimously to direct municipalities not to deploy the deputies. Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe said staff will work on a process for helping residents vote without the deputies' assistance.
The commission also voted unanimously to allow local clerks to move polling places out of nursing homes at their discretion without approval from local governing bodies.
Tim LeMonds, a spokesman for the Madison Metropolitan School District, said district officials are considering blocking the city from using schools as polling places.
And the state Department of Veterans Affairs announced it has stopped all visits to its veterans nursing homes that aren't medically necessarily.