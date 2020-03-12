Evers declares health emergency; prep tourneys restricted (copy)

Wisconsin had eight confirmed cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, as of Thursday afternoon. That was up from six cases Wednesday. The two new patients both had contact with someone who was confirmed to be infected earlier this week, health officials said.

Evers and Palm said the state was bracing for the return of 37 passengers evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, where they may have been exposed to the virus. Evers said National Guard troops will drive them to their homes when they land in the state, and they'll be placed in isolation. Guard spokesman Joe Trovoto said the residents were asymptomatic so far.

Brig. Gen. Joane Mathews, the Guard's second in command, said the troops will be unarmed but referred questions about whether the citizens would be placed in custody to DHS officials, who referred them to Trovato. He said if one of the group won't accept a ride, soldiers would work with DHS to find alternative means to get them home. He didn't elaborate.

Evers told reporters that the evacuees would not be placed under house arrest, but he, too, didn't elaborate.

Meanwhile, cancellations continued to mount.