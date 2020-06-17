FALL RIVER CELEBRATES
FALL RIVER CELEBRATES

Friends and family of Fall River High School graduates celebrated the end of the school year June 11 during a senior parade through the village. For a gallery, go to wiscnews.com/bdc.

