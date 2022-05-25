 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fall River Memorial Day program announced

The Fall River Memorial Day program will be held in the school multi-purpose room on Monday, May 30th beginning at 9:30 am. The program is sponsored by VFW Post 2219.

Fall River Elementary students will lead the Pledge of Allegiance and the Fall River High School Band and High/Middle School Choir will provide music.

The guest speaker will be Rebekka Cary, Columbia County Veterans Service Officer and Iraq War veteran. 

Weather permitting, the ceremony will conclude at the Fall River Cemetery with a Poppy Tribute and Wreath Laying ceremony. The band will also perform. The Memorial Row of casket flags will be on display over the weekend weather permitting.

