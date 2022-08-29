Fall River/Rio (1-1) at Randolph (2-0)

After settling for a runner-up finish last season, the Rockets open their Trailways Conference title road against the Rebels. Randolph ground out a 16-8 win over reigning Big East tri-champion Hilbert last week on a late Alex Hollander touchdown. Fall River/Rio was shutout by Cochrane-Fountain City, 17-0, last week and will try to bounce back after accounting for just 87 total yards.