Fall River/Rio (1-1) at Randolph (2-0)

Randolph's Bryce Rataczak runs between the tackles trying to get by Fall River/Rio's Matthew Miller during last year's Trailways Conference game. The Rockets and Rebels meet in their league opener Friday both hoping to contend for the league title this season.

After settling for a runner-up finish last season, the Rockets open their Trailways Conference title road against the Rebels. Randolph ground out a 16-8 win over reigning Big East tri-champion Hilbert last week on a late Alex Hollander touchdown. Fall River/Rio was shutout by Cochrane-Fountain City, 17-0, last week and will try to bounce back after accounting for just 87 total yards.

