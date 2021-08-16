 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fall River/Rio Rebels
0 Comments

Fall River/Rio Rebels

  • 0
Shavlik Schultz

Fall River/Rio defensive back Shavlik Schultz participates in a drill during the team's first practice on Tuesday evening in Fall River. It was the first day of high school football practice around the state. The Rebels open their season on Aug. 20 at Marshall.

 DAN LARSON Capital Newspapers
Matthew Miller

Fall River/Rio's Matthew Miller reaches to corral the ball during a special teams drill on Tuesday evening at the team's first practice. It was the first day of high school football practice around the state. The Rebels open their season on Aug. 20 at Marshall.

Coach: Cody Schultz, 3rd year (5-9). 

Last season: The Rebels posted a 1-4 mark in the COVID-19-impacted fall campaign. The lone victory was a 22-14 win over Palmyra-Eagle on Oct. 2, but all four losses were to teams that finished with a combined 23-7 record. 

He’s going to be missed: Jacob Rowe. He averaged 25.7 yards per catch on 10 catches with three TDs and also averaged 7.1 yards per carry on 45 attempts with a pair of TDs, putting up 575 yards of total offense. "One of the most gifted athletes I have ever had the pleasure of coaching; his skill was exceeded only by his work ethic," Schultz said. 

He’s back: Gavin Wodill. Again. Then a junior, he occupied this space in last year's KICKOFF section after being the only underclassman to make first-team All-Trailways Conference (as an offensive lineman) as a sophomore in 2019. And he made it again in 2020. Now, he's aiming to win one of the league's Player of the Year or Lineman of the Year awards in his swan song with the rebels.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News