Fall River/Rio Rebels

Coach: Cody Schultz, 3rd year (5-9).

Last season: The Rebels posted a 1-4 mark in the COVID-19-impacted fall campaign. The lone victory was a 22-14 win over Palmyra-Eagle on Oct. 2, but all four losses were to teams that finished with a combined 23-7 record.

He’s going to be missed: Jacob Rowe. He averaged 25.7 yards per catch on 10 catches with three TDs and also averaged 7.1 yards per carry on 45 attempts with a pair of TDs, putting up 575 yards of total offense. "One of the most gifted athletes I have ever had the pleasure of coaching; his skill was exceeded only by his work ethic," Schultz said.

He’s back: Gavin Wodill. Again. Then a junior, he occupied this space in last year's KICKOFF section after being the only underclassman to make first-team All-Trailways Conference (as an offensive lineman) as a sophomore in 2019. And he made it again in 2020. Now, he's aiming to win one of the league's Player of the Year or Lineman of the Year awards in his swan song with the rebels.