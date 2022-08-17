FALL RIVER/RIO

Returning: The Rebels return multiple starters including senior Manny Kingston to anchor the offensive and defensive lines. Kingston was a second-team All-Trailways offensive lineman as a junior. To battle in the trenches alongside Kingston will be seniors Robbie Starker, Josh Weirough and Joseph LaRoche. They’ll be blocking for senior Matthew Miller (honorable mention All-Trailways quarterback) returns along with senior running back Conner Richardson in the backfield. Senior Colin Vieth will be a target for Miller (above) at tight end as well.

Outlook: According to Miller the swag of the offense is high, but the Rebels lose Blevins, a receiver who caught a team-high 14 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns. Miller, who threw for 440 yards and two touchdowns, will have a chance to throw to junior running back Ayden Price, who caught five passes for 64 yards last season. Meanwhile the ground game focused on Miller weaving his way through defenses for a team-high 598 yards and 13 touchdowns. He could still be a big part of the running game as Price or Richardson look to fill Grams' shoes in the backfield. Price figures to play an integral part on defense as he is the top returning tackler with 38 overall and 24 solo. He will have to step up with losses of Wodill (62 overall tackles) and Blevins (42).