Family therapist loved music, learned Spanish in later years

The son of an Episcopal priest, Vince Fish found his calling as a family therapist. Vince’s son, Dave, sees a progression tied to social trends.

“Being a psychologist is a more modern, secular way to help people,” Dave Fish said of the profession of his father, 70, who died from COVID-19 on Dec. 13. “You could describe him as a really caring, intelligent person who inherited all of the socially stiff traits of 1950s-60s, English-Protestant Americans and then tried to break out of them.”

Vince Fish worked at the Dane County Mental Health Center, now known as Journey, and helped form the Family Therapy Center of Madison. He developed Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia nearly a decade ago and had lived in care facilities for about five years, including Fountainhead Homes in DeForest, where he died a few days after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Trained as a social worker and then as a psychologist, his work focused on sexual abuse, eating disorders, compulsive behaviors and complex trauma, said Carol Faynik, another co-founder of the Family Therapy Center.