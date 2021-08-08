Fatal motor vehicle crash reported on Highway 151 near County Road B

A motor vehicle crash on Highway 151 resulted in two deaths Saturday.

According to information provided by the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, the officer responded to a motor vehicle crash in the soutbound lanes of Highway 151 north of County Road B in the town of Beaver Dam.

The initial investigation showed that a Kia was traveling south on 151 in the left lane while a Mazda was going north, traveling the wrong way on the highway. The vehicles collided head on.

The driver of the Mazda, the sole occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner. The driver of the Kia was transported the UW Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The passenger in the Kia died while being transported to the hospital in Madison.

The southbound lanes of Highway 151 were closed for about three hours as the scene was cleared and investigated.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff's Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner. The Beaver Dam Fire Department, the Beaver Dam Police Department, the Dodge County Emergency Response Team and the Dodge County Highway Department assisted at the scene.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

