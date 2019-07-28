Fiesta Beaver Dam brought out the locals and visitors on Saturday at Rotary Park downtown for a celebration of Hispanic culture. ABOVE: Cousins Maritza Garcia, left, and Angie Garcia spend some time perfecting their skills on some of the musical instruments in Rotary Park. Maritza was visiting from Chicago, while Angie lives in Beaver Dam. RIGHT: Nickolai Johnson of Beaver Dam takes a shot at the cactus toss outside of Las Dos Chicas Consignment Boutique, one of several local businesses to participate in the annual festival.
