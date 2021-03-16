FLOWERS COLUMN: The pro-life case for vaccine (copy)

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops has come out with guidance that essentially tells the faithful that while some of the vaccines are morally compromised, most especially Johnson and Johnson because of the closer connection to cell lines from aborted fetuses, it is better to be vaccinated than not to be. Choices can be made, and in some cases people can opt to wait for the vaccine they feel has less of a connection to the evil of abortion, but ultimately, the church has concluded that the greater evil of the pandemic outweighs the temporal evil of using the products of abortion. The Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of Faith stated last December that “it is morally acceptable to receive COVID-19 vaccines that have used cell lines from aborted fetuses in their research and production process.” That principle was echoed by the Vatican COVID-19 commission which stated that “all clinically recommended vaccinations can be used with a clear conscience.”