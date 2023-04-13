TOWN OF WAUPUN – The Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a series of crashes on Highway 151 on Wednesday.

According to the press release from the Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office, the first crash occurred around 4:25 p.m. The crash involved two vehicles that collided on Highway 151 at Highway AS.

The investigation shows that a southbound vehicle rear-ended a slower southbound vehicle that was hauling farm machinery. No injuries were reported in this crash.

While deputies were investigating the first crash, a southbound passenger car was rear-ended by a southbound semi. The semi and the passenger car received significant damage and were towed from the scene. The driver of the passenger car, a 38-year-old Madison woman and her infant child, were transported to Waupun Memorial Hospital for minor injuries. The driver of the semi, a 31-year-old Custard woman, was not injured but was cited for following too closely.

The Wisconsin State Patrol assisted the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

