Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Police in Wisconsin have arrested one person on possible drug delivery charges after two people were found dead and two more were found in need of medical attention.
A lifetime sex offender registrant caught in Reedsburg attempting to buy children food and alcohol or offer them money was found guilty of chi…
Maggie Hartwig and Anni Braund both earned honorable mention WVCA all-state honors last fall and return to lead Sauk Prairie. Here are 10 area players to know this fall.
Police found cash, heroin and methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Portage last week, according to court documents.
Three people died following a crash that involved a semi truck and a 2022 Jeep Cherokee in Adams County, near Friendship.
When Baraboo Fire Department Deputy Chief Steve Pointon celebrated 40 years as a firefighter in February 2017, he said he would attempt to bre…
The impending loss of a cheese plant in Belmont and the expansion of another near Brodhead reveals the economics of the industry that continues to expand.
There were plenty of opportunities for the senior to step up for a Portage team displaced by renovations in the Week 1 game against Adams-Friendship.
There's a lot of boys soccer talent in the Wiscnews area, here are 10 players to get to know.
Four area schools return major pieces as they look to recapture their respective conference championships, while plenty of other upstarts are hoping to crash the race for the top spot.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.