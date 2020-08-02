You are the owner of this article.
FOOTBALL: Beaver Dam football to begin two annual fundraisers in August
PREP FOOTBALL

FOOTBALL: Beaver Dam football to begin two annual fundraisers in August

The Beaver Dam football program and Beaver Dam Flattail Inc will be hosting two annual fundraisers in August.

The Golden Beavers will begin selling their year-long community business coupon booklets. Booklets will cost $25 apiece and can be paid in cash or by checks made out to BD Football. Coupons within the booklets are valid through July 31, 2021, and each booklet features $1,000 in discounts. The football team will be selling booklets from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday at the West Staff parking lot of Beaver Dam High School, by the tennis courts.

Coach Brock Linde asks that buyers buy from players because they will earn a customized incentive item for selling booklets.

On Aug. 10, the booklets will be available at Bayside Supper Club, Char Haus Pub & Grill, Keywest Tanning Salon & Spa, Piggly Wiggly, Rechek’s Food Pride, Dockside Pub & Grill, and Statz Ale House.

The Beaver Dam Country Club will host the 17th Annual Beaver Dam Flattail Inc. Golf Outing Fundraiser on Aug. 9. The event has raised over #18,00 in scholarship money for former players, and has contributed significant financial assistant to Beaver Dam youth, middle school and high school football programs.

“We cannot express enough gratitude to our supporters, sponsors, and the entire community,” Linde said. “Your generosity continues to provide amazing extra-curricular opportunities for our young student-athletes.”

Brock Linde mug

Linde
