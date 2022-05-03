Fort Atkinson man dies from injuries sustained in April crash

TOWN OF HUSTISFORD — A 38-year-old Fort Atkinson man died last week from the injuries he sustained during an April 25 crash that occurred on Highway 60 east of St. Helena Road.

Daniel R. Lewicki died on April 28 at UW Hospital in Madison.

According to the press release, the initial investigation showed Lewicki was operating a 2020 Dodge Ram pickup truck that was traveling west on Highway 60, near St. Helena Road, around 5:30 p.m. on April 25. The truck crossed over the center line through the eastbound traffic lane, and onto the south shoulder where it struck a culvert, vaulted and overturned.

Lewicki was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Watertown Memorial Hospital, before being transferred by medical helicopter to UW Hospital in Madison.

Assisting at the crash scene were: Neosho Fire Department, Iron Ridge Fire Department, Hustisford Fire Department and First Responders, Watertown Paramedics, Mayville EMS, and Flight for Life helicopter.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

